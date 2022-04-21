Cristiano Ronaldo Shares 1st Photo Of New Baby Daughter & Family After Heartbreaking Loss Of Twin Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez appear to be overcoming the tragic death of their newborn son in a sweet photo taken at home with their four children.

By:
April 21, 2022 7:56PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo
View gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo and his mini-me are two peas in a pod in this very cute photoshoot for the football star’s new CR7 Junior denim line. The 32-year-old Real Madrid player and his seven-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, pose up a storm, flexing their muscles while shirtless and donning matching outfits. The CR7 Junior collection is available exclusively on CR7.com and markets itself as the “future of denim” with “unrivaled mobility”. Speaking about the new line, Ronaldo explained: “For me, the CR7 Junior collection is all about having fun and being free, being creative and confident. “The stretch denim we have used in the collection is extremely comfortable due to the technical elements in the fabric, which will allow boys to run around and be active, move freely and most importantly, play.” Ronaldo — who is also father to four-month-old twins Mateo and Eva Maria and whose girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with his fourth child — went on: “This is why we have used the PRESS PLAY tagline for the brand. “I believe the youth of today are the ones driving the society forward in so many ways and I felt that creating a denim collection with my son would celebrate this.”. 14 Nov 2017 Pictured: Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. pose together in a photoshoot for the Real Madrid star's new CR7 Junior denim line. Photo credit: CR7/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA116703_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a social media update on Thursday April 21, 2022 shortly after their baby girl made the journey back from hospital following her birth on Monday April 18, 2022. However a statement released on Monday confirmed one of the couple's twins had died, with Ronaldo describing the loss as 'the greatest pain'. Ronaldo, 37, cradled his daughter while accompanied by Spanish partner Georgina and their four children - three of which the footballer fathered through surrogates. Cristiano Ronaldo shares Family photo with New Born Baby Girl, Manchester, UK - 21 Apr 2022
- Point de Vue Out Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10464850gy) Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019
Image Credit: CR7/ MEGA

Just three days after Cristiano Ronaldo, 37,  announced to the world the tragic news that his twin son with partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, had died during birth, the soccer legend shared a sweet family photo of the two of them with their four remaining children, including the first photo of his surviving newborn baby daughter. Cristiano posted the photo on his Instagram, where he has 431 million followers.

In the beautiful photo, Cristiano is holding his newborn baby daughter in his left arm, with another child embraced in his right arm. He captioned the photo, “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

As HollywoodLife reported, Cristiano’s legion of fans, as well as his family members, showed their love for the family following the death of their twin daughter. In a sad post on Instagram, his older sister  Katia Aveiro, 44,  wrote a loving message to her brother on Monday, April 18. “I love you and my heart is all there on this side,” she wrote in Portuguese. The pic that she shared included her brother and Georgina. “May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more,” Katia added.

Cristiano and Georgina shared the horrific news in an Instagram post just prior to his sister’s message. He referred to the baby boys’ death as “the greatest pain that any parents can feel.” He ended the post with a message of strength, writing, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you.”

More From Our Partners

ad