Cristiano Ronaldo Shares 1st Photo Of New Baby Daughter & Family After Heartbreaking Loss Of Twin Son

Just three days after Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, announced to the world the tragic news that his twin son with partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, had died during birth, the soccer legend shared a sweet family photo of the two of them with their four remaining children, including the first photo of his surviving newborn baby daughter. Cristiano posted the photo on his Instagram, where he has 431 million followers.

In the beautiful photo, Cristiano is holding his newborn baby daughter in his left arm, with another child embraced in his right arm. He captioned the photo, “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

As HollywoodLife reported, Cristiano’s legion of fans, as well as his family members, showed their love for the family following the death of their twin daughter. In a sad post on Instagram, his older sister Katia Aveiro, 44, wrote a loving message to her brother on Monday, April 18. “I love you and my heart is all there on this side,” she wrote in Portuguese. The pic that she shared included her brother and Georgina. “May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more,” Katia added.

Cristiano and Georgina shared the horrific news in an Instagram post just prior to his sister’s message. He referred to the baby boys’ death as “the greatest pain that any parents can feel.” He ended the post with a message of strength, writing, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you.”