Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Posts Sweet Tribute To Soccer Star’s Late Son: ‘Love You’ With All ‘My Heart’

In her emotional tribute to her brother Cristiano Ronaldo's late newborn son, Katia Aveiro said that the surviving twin will teach their family 'more and more that only love matters.'

April 19, 2022 12:19PM EDT
One of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s family members has expressed sorrow at the death of his newborn son. “I love you and my heart is all there on this side,” the soccer legend’s older sister, singer Katia Aveiro, 44, wrote on Instagram Monday, April 18. Katie’s post, which was written in Portuguese, featured photos of her 37-year-old brother and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, 27, who lost their son while she was in delivery with twins. Luckily, their baby girl survived.

Katia went on, “May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more. Our little angel is already on her father’s lap,🙏.” The “Delicia” hitmaker also mentioned Cristiano and Georgina’s surviving daughter in her emotional message. “Our little girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters…❤️,” she said.

Cristiano and Georgina shared the heartbreaking news of their son’s passing via Instagram. The couple, who also share 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, called the tragedy “the greatest pain that any parents can feel.” They continued, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you.”

Georgina Rodriguez & Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez & Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Shutterstock)

Georgina, who is a Spanish model, gave birth to the pair’s first child together (Alana) on November 12, 2017. She and Cristiano announced that they were expecting twins in October 2021. At the time, that meant Cristiano was about to become a father of six: he has twins Eva Marie and Mateo, born via surrogacy on June 2017, and an 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. The identity of Cristiano Jr.’s mother remains unknown.

