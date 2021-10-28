News

Cristiano Ronaldo & GF Georgina Rodriguez Are Expecting Twins: See Their Sweet Announcement

News Writer

More kids are on the way for father-of-four Cristiano Ronaldo! The soccer star and his girlfriend proudly announced on social media that they are expecting twins.

Apparently four kids wasn’t enough for Cristiano Ronaldo, because the 36-year-old superstar athlete is expanding his family with the addition of twins! That’s right, Cristiano’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, 27, is pregnant, and the lovebirds shared the joyous news via Instagram on Thursday, October 28. Their adorable announcement featured two photos: the first showed Cristiano and Georgina laying in bed while holding up a photo of the ultrasound, while the second image featured Cristiano in the pool with his four children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4, daughter Alana Martina, 3, and son Cristiano Jr., 11.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻,” the couple said in both their posts. “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed,” they added.

Cristiano has been dating Georgina, a Spanish model, since 2016. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana, on November 12, 2017. By that point, Cristiano already had three other children: his son Cristiano Jr. was born in June 2010, while he welcomed his twins via surrogacy in June 2017. Cristiano has never revealed the identity of his eldest son’s mother.

The athlete’s big family news comes after a major change in his soccer career. In August, Cristiano finalized a deal to return to Manchester United after playing with Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 and with Juventus from 2019 to 2021. Cristiano was previously a star player on Manchester from 2003 to 2009. “Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe,” he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 27. “I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days.”