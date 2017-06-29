Cristiano Ronaldo Expecting Baby #4 With His Girlfriend After Twins Born

Whoa baby! After welcoming a twin boy & girl earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he & his GF Georgina Rodriguez are expecting a baby of their own! This means he’s about to be a 4-time dad!

Ruben Malaret, rep for Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “I can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with twins and his current girlfriend is pregnant with his child. As for the gender of the twins, he did post an official photo where you can see a baby in a pink dress and the other baby in a blue jumper — perhaps that says it all.” Wow! So Cristiano is officially going to have four children, and three newborns by the end of the year! There’s no question the athlete’s going to have his hands VERY full.

Fans first began speculating that Cristiano’s ladylove, Georgina Rodriguez, was pregnant back in March after the soccer stud posted a pic of him and Georgina. In the Instagram photo, Cristiano was posing with Georgina on a couch while they both cradled her larger-than-usual midsection. He captioned the image with a simple red heart emoji, and fans immediately assumed they were expecting. Turns out, the fans were spot on! The soccer star is already the proud father of 7-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. so clearly he loves being a dad.

Earlier this month, Cristiano welcomed twins via a surrogate, according to his rep Ruben. However, the star has not revealed WHY he decided to use a surrogate. “Cristiano Ronaldo will not share any reason as to why he chose a surrogate mother, he is simply grateful that he now has twins,” Ruben told us EXCLUSIVELY. Either way though, Cristiano is beyond thrilled about being a new dad of twins, and we can only imagine he’s equally as pumped about welcoming yet another child in just a few short months.



Taking to social media, Cristiano gushed about his newborn son and daughter on June 29. “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding the precious bundles of joy. The thought that he’ll soon have a third, is just way too cute to handle!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Cristiano is going to have another baby after JUST announcing he welcomed twins?