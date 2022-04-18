Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Dies During Birth: ‘It Is The Greatest Pain’

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, 27, have faced a horrific sadness. The soccer star, 36, and his longtime love lost their newborn son during birth, he revealed on April 18. Georgina was pregnant with twins, but only the baby girl survived the birth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the couple wrote. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you.”

The couple announced their pregnancy via Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a photo of them laying in be and holding up a sonogram image. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins…Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed,” he wrote. The next photo showed Cristiano’s other four kids: daughter Alana Martina, 3, who he also shares with Georgina, as well as and son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4.

View Related Gallery Cristiano Ronaldo & His Son -- PICS Cristiano Ronaldo JR, son of Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid on the pitch at the end of the match Real Madrid v Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Final, Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex Stadium, Kiev, UA, 26 May 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. the son of Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid is seen playing football after the match. Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League, Semi-Final, Second Leg, Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain - 1 May 2018

Georgina, who is a Spanish model, gave birth to the pair’s first child together Alana on November 12, 2017. Before that, Cristiano was already a dad thanks to twins Eva Marie and Mateo via surrogacy, who were born on June 2017. The identity of 11-year-old Cristiano Jr.’s mother remains unknown.

The soccer icon did not have a close relationship with his own father, Dinis, who died in 2005 at the young age of 52. “I really don’t know my father 100 per cent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard,” he said through tears to Piers Morgan in 2019. He added, however, that his girlfriend Georgina has “helped” him immensely through the tragedy — and through fatherhood himself.

“She helped me so much. Of course I’m in love for her,” he said in the emotional interview. “She’s the mum of my kids, and I’m so passion for her, you know….It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she open the heart for me.” Cristiano also has a close relationship with his mother Dolores Aveiro, 67, who lives with him to help with her grandchildren.