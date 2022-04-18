Cristiano Ronaldo’s Kids: Everything to Know About His Children & The Baby He Sadly Lost

Cristiano Ronaldo is a father to five children, as he shared that he sadly lost one of his newborn twins. Find out more about all of his children here.

By:
April 18, 2022 4:34PM EDT
cristiano ronaldo
View gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo and his mini-me are two peas in a pod in this very cute photoshoot for the football star’s new CR7 Junior denim line. The 32-year-old Real Madrid player and his seven-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, pose up a storm, flexing their muscles while shirtless and donning matching outfits. The CR7 Junior collection is available exclusively on CR7.com and markets itself as the “future of denim” with “unrivaled mobility”. Speaking about the new line, Ronaldo explained: “For me, the CR7 Junior collection is all about having fun and being free, being creative and confident. “The stretch denim we have used in the collection is extremely comfortable due to the technical elements in the fabric, which will allow boys to run around and be active, move freely and most importantly, play.” Ronaldo — who is also father to four-month-old twins Mateo and Eva Maria and whose girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with his fourth child — went on: “This is why we have used the PRESS PLAY tagline for the brand. “I believe the youth of today are the ones driving the society forward in so many ways and I felt that creating a denim collection with my son would celebrate this.”. 14 Nov 2017 Pictured: Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. pose together in a photoshoot for the Real Madrid star's new CR7 Junior denim line. Photo credit: CR7/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA116703_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN GREECE ** Costa Navarino, GREECE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cristiano Ronaldo and his big family pictured boarding on a private jet after spending a week at The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino. Ronaldo looked happy as he prepared to board, leaving Georgina and the nanny to help with the children and carrying his bag and a child's board book. Pictured: Cristiano Ronaldo, Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Eva Maria Dos Santos, Mat BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancé Georgina Rodriguez taking a walk in the park with daughter Alana Martina, twins Eva and Mateo, and nanny. Georgina is seen kissing tenderly baby Alana. 25 Nov 2018 Pictured: Georgina Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA313181_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: CR7/ MEGA

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the heartbreaking news that his son died during childbirth on Monday April 18. The 37-year-old soccer star had been expecting twins with his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, and he shared that sadly their son didn’t make it as she was giving birth. Cristiano told fans the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post asking for privacy.

While much of the world knows Cristiano as a globally-renowned soccer star, the player clearly values his role as a father above all. “Becoming a parent and raising my family is honestly the greatest privilege I’ve had. I’m enjoying every second of it,” he told The Independent in a 2017 interview. Find out more about all of his kids here.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano and his son Jr. pose in CR7 denim jeans. (CR7/MEGA)

Cristiano’s oldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 10, was born in June 2010. He announced the baby’s birth, and that the identity of Cristiano Jr.’s mother would be kept secret in a tweet at the time. “It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy,” he tweeted at the time, via Telegraph. “As agreed with the baby’s mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship. I request everyone to fully respect my right to privacy (and that of the child) at least on issues as personal as these are.”

Cristiano’s oldest son has naturally also taken to love soccer. He’s been spotted on a number of occasions wearing a uniform that matches his dad, and he’s also shown that he’s a natural, when it comes to emulating his dad’s talents, as seen in some videos taken of him playing.

Eva Maria Dos Santos

A few years after Cristiano Jr. was born, the soccer star became a father to twins Eva and Mateo, both 4, in June 2017. “Happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life,” he wrote in an announcement at the time, revealing both of the twins’ names.

Cristiano’s girlfriend goes for a walk with the twins and Alana. (MEGA)

Mateo Ronaldo

At the time that Mateo and his twin sister were born, a rep for Cristian told HollywoodLife that the football star didn’t plan to discuss further reasoning for why he chose to go with a surrogate for the twins. “Cristiano Ronaldo will not share any reason as to why he chose a surrogate mother, he is simply grateful that he now has twins,” he said.

Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro

Right after the twins were born, Cristiano’s girlfriend Georgina revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. She gave birth to their daughter Alana, 4, in November 2017. After their daughter was born, Georgina gushed over the little one in an Instagram post. “Being a mother and raising the little ones in the house all this time has made me experience supreme happiness, and now with the arrival of Alana Martina we are all complete, happier if possible,” she wrote. “We are very happy and grateful to God for the health of our little Alana Martina and of course that of our other 3 little ones in the house, whom I can’t wait to hug and eat them with kisses.”

Cristiano and all the kids get ready for a flight together. (karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID)

Newborn Girl

Four years after Alana was born, Cristiano and Georgina announced that she was pregnant with twins in October 2021. “Our hearts are full of love—we can’t wait to meet you,” the pair wrote in the announcement at the time. Like with Ronaldo’s first set of twins, the pair were expecting a boy and a girl. Sadly, their son didn’t survive childbirth, and the couple announced his passing in an Instagram post. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they wrote. “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.  We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

More From Our Partners

ad