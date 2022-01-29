Cristiano Ronaldo & Pregnant GF Georgina Rodriguez Spend Time With All 4 Kids At Beach — Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share the gorgeous smile-filled pic that included his family enjoying the warm weather while sitting under the sun in their fashionable swimsuits.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, gave fans a fun glimpse of him and his family on Jan. 29. The Portuguese soccer player visited a beach with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 28, and his four kids, including Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva and Mateo, 4, and daughter Alana, also 4, and they all posed for a happy photo while taking a moment to sit down on the sand. Palm trees could be seen in the great scenery behind them and they all looked like they were having the time of their lives.

In the snapshot, Cristiano is shirtless and wearing white swim shorts with multi colored designs while Georgina, who is expecting twins, is showing off her cute baby bump in a light blue bikini top. She also wore a head wrap and both lovebirds rocked sunglasses with their looks.

Cristiano Jr. went shirtless like his dad and wore turquoise swim trunks while his little brother Mateo wore neon green ones. Eva and Alana matched in adorable light pink one-piece swimsuits. The family was relaxing on beach chairs during the epic photo moment and once the post went public, it didn’t take long for Cristiano’s fans to comment.

Many fans left red heart emojis while others gushed over their “family time.” Another called the photo “wonderful” and shared that they wish he and his family have “a good time.”

This isn’t the first time Cristiano and Georgina have showed off their sweet family. They all posed for another family photo on a set of stairs for Christmas last month. They wore matching red pajamas and were joined by other family members at the top of the staircase. “From my heart, I wish you all a Happy Christmas,” the Manchester United player wrote in the caption in Portuguese.

Before their latest family pics, Cristiano and Georgina announced they were expecting their twins, which include a boy and a girl, in a gender reveal post on Dec. 16. It included a clip of the four kids popping balloons full of both pink and blue confetti while erupting in joyful sounds.