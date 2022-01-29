See Pic

Cristiano Ronaldo & Pregnant GF Georgina Rodriguez Spend Time With All 4 Kids At Beach — Photo

Shutterstock
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is flanked by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as they watch the second practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, . The Formula one race will be held on Sunday F1 GP Auto Racing, Monaco, Monaco - 23 May 2019
Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo holding the Serie A title trophy celebrates with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Atalanta BC at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 19 May 2019. Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Atalanta BC, Turin, Italy - 19 May 2019
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) shares a joke with Georgina Rodriguez (L) as they watch the game between US player John Isner against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 12 November 2018. ATP Tour Finals Tennis, London, United Kingdom - 12 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share the gorgeous smile-filled pic that included his family enjoying the warm weather while sitting under the sun in their fashionable swimsuits.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, gave fans a fun glimpse of him and his family on Jan. 29. The Portuguese soccer player visited a beach with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 28, and his four kids, including Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva and Mateo, 4, and daughter Alana, also 4, and they all posed for a happy photo while taking a moment to sit down on the sand. Palm trees could be seen in the great scenery behind them and they all looked like they were having the time of their lives.

In the snapshot, Cristiano is shirtless and wearing white swim shorts with multi colored designs while Georgina, who is expecting twins, is showing off her cute baby bump in a light blue bikini top. She also wore a head wrap and both lovebirds rocked sunglasses with their looks.

Cristiano Jr. went shirtless like his dad and wore turquoise swim trunks while his little brother Mateo wore neon green ones. Eva and Alana matched in adorable light pink one-piece swimsuits. The family was relaxing on beach chairs during the epic photo moment and once the post went public, it didn’t take long for Cristiano’s fans to comment.

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo pose together at an event. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Younger Years: See Then & Now Pics Of Soccer Superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo, Helder Postiga Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, listens to teammate Helder Postiga before their friendly soccer match with Kazakhstan in Chaves, Portugal. It was Ronaldo's first match with the national team and he was 18 years old. Ronaldo is poised to make his 100th international appearance when Portugal meets Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier Portugal Ronaldo Soccer, Chaves, Portugal
Portuguese Soccer Player of Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Smiles During the Portuguese Soccer Team Training on Monday 16 February 2004 at the Nacional Stadium in Lisbon Ahead of Their Friendly Game on Wednesday Against England Portugal Lisbon Portugal Soccer Training - Feb 2004
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shouts in celebration after scoring during the Euro 2004 semifinal match between Portugal and the Netherlands, at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal Euro 2004, LISBON, Portugal

Many fans left red heart emojis while others gushed over their “family time.” Another called the photo “wonderful” and shared that they wish he and his family have “a good time.”

This isn’t the first time Cristiano and Georgina have showed off their sweet family. They all posed for another family photo on a set of stairs for Christmas last month. They wore matching red pajamas and were joined by other family members at the top of the staircase. “From my heart, I wish you all a Happy Christmas,” the Manchester United player wrote in the caption in Portuguese.

Before their latest family pics, Cristiano and Georgina announced they were expecting their twins, which include a boy and a girl, in a gender reveal post on Dec. 16. It included a clip of the four kids popping balloons full of both pink and blue confetti while erupting in joyful sounds.