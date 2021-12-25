Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF Georgina Shows Off Baby Bump In Christmas PJs After Announcing Twins
A real Christmas gift! Cristiano Ronaldo was a proud papa while girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez showed off her growing bump in a family portrait on Christmas Eve.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 27, have plenty to smile about! The soccer star and partner beamed while showing off her budding baby bump in a sweet family portrait shared on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
Looking like the perfect pair, Cristiano and Georgina were clad in matching red PJs while sitting at the bottom of a majestic staircase with his kids Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva and Mateo, 4, and daughter Alana, also 4. The rest of Ronaldo’s family packed the staircase above the Manchester United forward, looking full of cheer. He shared a caption in his native Portuguese, which translated to “From my heart, I wish you all a Happy Christmas.”
Cristiano and Georgina, who are currently expecting twins, announced they’re having a boy and a girl in a sweet gender reveal on Dec. 16 in an Instagram video. In the clip, Cristiano’s 4 kids are seen popping a pair of balloons, showering both blue and pink confetti across the room. “Where life begins and love never ends,” he captioned the announcement. The couple — who have been together since 2017 — originally announced they had twins on the way in late Oct.
They welcomed their first daughter Alana together on Nov. 12, 2017. Twins Eva and Mateo were born via surrogate around the same time while the identity of Ronaldo’s eldest Cristiano Jr’s mother has never been public.
2021 was a big year for the athlete, who decided to return to Manchester United after playing with Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 and with Juventus from 2019 to 2021. Manchester was Cristiano’s stomping ground from 2003 to 2009. Announcing his career move on Instagram on Aug. 27, he wrote, “Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days.”