Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With All 4 Of His Kids For 1st Time In Adorable Family X-Mas Card Pic

Cristiano Ronaldo proves he’s the ultimate family man in his sweet new holiday card. Posing for the 1st time with ALL of his kids, the star could not look happier!

Embracing the holiday spirit, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 22, shared a precious photo of their newly-expanded family, and our hearts are melting! For the first time since the birth of Cristiano and Georgina’s two-month-old daughter, Alana, the soccer stud posed with all four of his young children — talk about the perfect way to ring in Christmas! Georgina posted the pic on Dec. 18 via Instagram, and in it, Cristiano is beaming from ear to ear. SO precious! Click here to see adorable pics of Cristiano with his oldest son, Cristiano Jr.

The new mom captioned the image, “Crear contigo el amor y hacer contigo la vida,” which translates to, “Create love with you and make life with you.” Cristiano welcomed not only Alana this year, but he also had twins Eva Maria and Mateo via surrogate in June. In addition to his three newborns, the athlete also has a seven-year-old son named Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Just like his twin siblings, the youngster was also born via surrogate and his mother is unidentified. In the photo, Georgina, Cristiano, and Cristiano Jr. each hold a baby while smiling wide. Little Alana is being cuddled by her mom, while Cristiano Jr. sits with his little bro on his lap. Cristiano Sr. is cradling Eva.

But while Cristiano quite literally has his hands full with children, he’s said his goal is to have seven total. “Cristiano [Jr.] is very happy. He’s doing well,” The star reportedly said during a Chinese TV interview, which was later translated. “He wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that’s good.” Georgina is the only publicly-known mother of his children, and she’s recently said that she and the soccer star are “happier than ever” together. In fact, she revealed to Hello! magazine soon after their daughter’s birth, that their little girl has brought them even closer.

Georgina also said in her interview that Cristiano’s four kids are the couple’s “joy” and main priority in life. “The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long,” Georgina explained. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Cristiano’s gorgeous family? Isn’t this a sweet photo?