Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez: 1st Pic Of Couple’s Newborn Baby Revealed

The first full pic of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s newborn daughter is here — and she is BEYOND adorable!

Talk about a cute baby! Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, now has his hands full with THREE adorable infants after his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 22, gave birth to a precious baby girl on Nov 12. Of course all four of the soccer star’s kids are cute, and this newest addition is no different! Cristiano is already the proud father of seven-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins Mateo and Eva Ronaldo, who were born via surrogate earlier this year, and Georgina finally gave us a full glimpse at little Alana Martina on Dec. 5. Click here to see pics of Cristiano with his oldest son.

The gorgeous mom and daughter duo posed for a photo on the cover of Hola magazine, which Georgina posted to Instagram with the caption, “I am happy to introduce my daughter Alana Martina, in a very special report you can read in the magazine @holacom this week.” In the pic, Georgina looks stunning with minimal makeup, while her little girl is staring right into the camera, lying down. Georgina shared a photo of herself cradling Alana on Nov. 14, but this is the first time we’re getting a full glimpse of her face!

What a cutie pie, right? We love how we can totally see both Cristiano and Georgina in the child too. While Cristiano tends to keep his personal life private, he did speak out about how amazing fatherhood is in November 2015, five years after his oldest kid was born via surrogate. “It’s been incredible. I never imagined that my life would change so much,” the athlete gushed to Spanish news agency EFE. “It was always my dream to have a child young, when I was 25. He’s changed the way I think, he’s always with me, supporting me.” And now Cristiano has three times the support! Congrats again to the happy family.

