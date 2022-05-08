Cristiano Ronaldo & GF Georgina Rodriguez Reveal Daughter’s Name After Tragic Death Of Twin Son

The soccer superstar and his girlfriend shared sweet snaps of the newborn baby girl three weeks after her twin brother tragically died during childbirth.

May 8, 2022 10:36AM EDT
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a social media update on Thursday April 21, 2022 shortly after their baby girl made the journey back from hospital following her birth on Monday April 18, 2022. However a statement released on Monday confirmed one of the couple's twins had died, with Ronaldo describing the loss as 'the greatest pain'. Ronaldo, 37, cradled his daughter while accompanied by Spanish partner Georgina and their four children - three of which the footballer fathered through surrogates. Cristiano Ronaldo shares Family photo with New Born Baby Girl, Manchester, UK - 21 Apr 2022
- Point de Vue Out Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10464850gy) Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019
Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez made a bittersweet announcement on May 7, revealing the name of their newborn baby girl, whose twin brother tragically died three weeks ago. Taking to her Instagram, Georgina shared an adorable photo album of their precious daughter, whom they named Bella Esmeralda. The tiny tot is seen smiling in the snaps as she tries taking a nap with her cute baby blankets and stuffed animals.

The post comes after the Portuguese soccer star, 37, dedicated his 100th goal in the Premier League to his late son. During his match with Manchester United on April 23, Christiano scored the landmark goal against Arsenal in the first half and immediately threw his arm up and pointed to the sky in a heartbreaking celebration. He eyes appeared filled with tears as the supportive crowed cheered him on. Cristiano had returned to his team that day after a leave of absence following his and his girlfriend’s announcement of the passing of their baby.

Cristiano had previously skipped the Man U vs. Liverpool game on April 19, just one day after he announced his son’s passing. Fans of both teams honored Cristiano by clapping for a minute together and singing, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” The heartfelt moment, which can be seen below, purposely occurred in the seventh minute of the game to coincidence with Cristiano’s No. 7 jersey number.

On April 18, Cristiano and Georgina, 28, shared the heartbreaking news of their son’s passing via Instagram. Georgina was in childbirth delivering twins when the baby boy died, while the baby girl survived. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the couple said in their statement. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The pro athlete and the Spanish model announced that they were expecting twins in October 2021. They posted a photo of them laying in bed and holding up a sonogram image. The next photo showed Cristiano’s other four kids: daughter Alana Martina, 4, who he also shares with Georgina, as well as and son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins…Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed,” Cristiano wrote on Instagram.

