Cristiano Ronaldo Takes 5 Kids On Massive Yacht In Italy With GF Georgina Rodriguez: Photos

After wrapping up the soccer season, Cristiano Ronaldo treated his family to a luxurious getaway on a private yacht in the Mediterranean.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 22, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo
Porto Cervo, ITALY - Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo wraps up his first season in Riyadh and treats his family to a luxurious Mediterranean getaway. Boarding a private yacht in Porto Cervo, Ronaldo, his partner Georgina, and the kids embark on a summer adventure. Pictured: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cristiano Ronaldo‘s summer vacation has begun! The Portuguese soccer star, 38, took his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 29, and his five children on a massive yacht that left out of Porto Cervo, a commune in Sardinia, Italy, on June 22. In paparazzi pictures, a shirtless Cristiano sat on the yacht with his whole family, as they admired the gorgeous views of the Mediterranean Sea. The famous athlete wore a white hat and a pair of black sunglasses for the boat ride.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo with his family on a yacht in the Mediterranean on June 22 (Photo: FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Georgina, meanwhile, dressed in a long-sleeved aqua blue cover up on the yacht. The influencer pointed at something to the kids, who all looked over in awe. Cristiano and Georgina share two children, Bella Esmeralda, 1, and Alana, 5. The soccer stud is also dad to son Cristiano Jr., 13, and twins Eva and Mateo, 6.

Georgina Rodrigez
Georgina Rodrigez on a yacht with Cristiano Ronaldo and their kids (Photo: FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Both Cristiano and Georgina shared pictures from their yacht ride on Instagram. Georgina’s post featured pictures of the family posing on the boat and jumping in the water. Georgina wore a two-piece dark green swimsuit, while Cristiano had on a black and white bathing suit. Cristiano showed off his hot abs in the photos. In Cristiano’s post, the couple snapped a selfie as they suntanned on the yacht.

Cristiano and Georgina are now living in Saudi Arabia after the soccer star joined Al Nassr for a two-and-a-half-year deal after his Manchester United contract was up in November. The couple’s big move to the Middle East came over a year after they suffered a tragic loss. Georgina was pregnant with twins and gave birth in April 2022, however, only their daughter Bella survived.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news of their son’s death on April 18. They called the tragedy “the greatest pain that any parents can feel.” Cristiano took a brief break from soccer before he returned to the field. At his April 23, 2022 game, Cristiano dedicated his 100th goal to his late baby son. His eyes were filled with tears as the crowd cheered him on.

