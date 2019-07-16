Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Insane Abs In Skintight Boxers For New Underwear Campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo blessed us with new pics from his CR7 underwear collection, and they’re almost too hot to handle! The footballer is wearing next to nothing in the new campaign.

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo is taking it all off. Ronaldo, 34, stripped down to his underwear for new ads promoting his High-Summer 2019 CR7 Underwear collection campaign, and they’re so hot, it kind of hurts to look at them. In the new pics, Ronaldo is wearing just a skimpy pair of boxer briefs that leave little to the imagination. One pic shows the Juventus F.C. forward sitting on the edge of a bed with rumpled sheets, relaxing in a pair of red underwear emblazoned with “CR7”. His hair is slicked back, and his abs are intense. Just look at that six-pack! In the second pic (you can see both below), Ronaldo is kneeling on the bed while stripping off a white t-shirt with his back to the camera, getting ready for… something. He’s wearing a matching pair of white boxer briefs, and his butt and thighs are perfect.

“Summer is my favorite season and I love the time of day when the sun goes down and the sky is vivid. I wanted to capture that feeling in my HS19 campaign, using intense color that’s bold, rich and compliments my new collection,” the athlete said in a statement. “I wanted the campaign to have a really relaxed feel. Summer is the time of year when I have some time to chill out, so I wanted to reflect that. I always want my underwear to have a unique twist, which is where the playful use of color comes in. Essentially, I want to create underwear that looks so good that I want to wear it on the beach, rather than covering it up with my swimwear!”

Remember when Ronaldo got locked out of his hotel room while wearing nothing but his skivvies? Okay, he didn’t really get locked out. It was all an ad! In the commercial, Ronaldo tries to sneak out of his suite to put his room service tray in the hallway, but the door closes behind him. A hot housekeeper snaps a pic, and it goes viral, causing women to drool worldwide.