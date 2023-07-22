Kim Kardashian Parties With Tristan Thompson After Watching Messi’s Goal With Serena Williams

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Tristan Thompson, 32, recently enjoyed a night out in Miami, FL with others. The SKIMS creator and former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian were photographed outside the location they partied in as they rocked black outfits. She wore a black leather sleeveless crop top and matching pants with heels while he donned a black sheer button-down top and pants.

Kim also had her long dark hair up in a high ponytail and carried a tiny brown boxed purse. She also showed off flattering makeup that included lipstick and eyeshadow. Tristan accessorized a silver chain necklace with his look.

Kim’s outing comes on the same day she was seen hanging out with her son Saint, 7, Serena Williams, and more to watch Lionel Messi debut soccer game with Inter Miami FC. The beauty’s reaction was caught on camera when the player got a goal, which can be seen above, and looked like she was having a great time. She was wearing a white top during the game while her second oldest child wore a jersey.

The reaction of Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Beckham and his family to Messi’s goal. 🤟 pic.twitter.com/MQjvCWOVCB — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 22, 2023

Before Kim had a blast in Miami, she made headlines for looking quite different in a newly released teaser for the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story. The mother of four stars in the Ryan Murphy-directed series alongside other familiar faces such as Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. She was photographed and filmed shooting a scene with Emma earlier this year, and her appearance in the popular series is highly anticipated since Kim has only been in a handful of smaller acting roles.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Ryan told THR in a statement announcing her addition. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”