North West Dresses Exactly Like Dad Kanye West During ‘College Dropout’ Era While In Japan With Kim: Watch

The daughter of the rapper wore the same orange and blue polo shirt he wore on 'TRL' in 2004, in a new dancing video.

August 23, 2023
North West, 10, channeled her dad Kanye West, 46, in a new TikTok video. The young talent has been on vacation in Japan with her mom Kim Kardashian, and danced to “American Boy” by Estelle in the clip, while wearing what appeared to be either the same or a similar Ralph Lauren blue and orange long-sleeved polo shirt the rapper wore during an appearance on MTV’s TRL in 2004. She also wore gray pants, black boots, and a necklace as her hair was pulled back, and she was joined by Kim, who wore a black crop top and pants, and friends, who also lip synced and danced.

North’s latest Kanye-inspired look isn’t the first time she’s showed off the same style as her dad. During Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, she wore a blue varsity jacket in honor of the “Jesus Walks” creator. It was was from his first fashion brand, Pastelle, which he founded in 2004, and she paired it with matching blue-framed sunglasses. He wore the jacket at the American Music Awards in 2008.

When North’s not making headlines for following in Kanye’s fashionable footsteps, she’s doing so for creating epic content with her mom. The pre-teen and SKIMS founder recently filmed a video that showed the latter jump roping to the former’s very long braids. “Rapunzel Rapunzel jump through my hair,” the clip, which was also taken in Japan, was captioned.

North West, Kanye West
Kanye and North during a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

North and Kim are known for often sharing memorable clips on their joint TikTok page. They are also often seen going to and from North’s basketball games. The doting mom took her oldest daughter and her basketball team out to dinner in Los Angeles, CA earlier this month, and it looked liked they all had a great time.

The mother-daughter duo also know how to bake together. Last month, they shared a video of them making an apple pie. The clip became more interesting when North noticed a spider crawling on the wall, prompting Kim to come to the rescue by killing it with a paper towel. “You know I love you when I do this,” the brave mother joked.

