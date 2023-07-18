Kim Kardashian Shows Off Baking Skills With North, 10, After Being Called Out By Chicago For Not Being Able To Cook

It turns out Kim Kardashian, 42, isn’t useless in the kitchen like her daughter Chicago West, 5, claimed on Mother’s Day. Over two months after Chicago said the reality star “doesn’t cook” and “has a chef,” Kim clapped back at her child by whipping up apple pie with her older daughter North West, 10, in a video shared July 16 on their joint TikTok account. Kim recruited North and one of North’s friends to help her bake the yummy apple pie in her gorgeous kitchen inside her California home. The SKIMS founder wore a black robe and put her hair in side braids for the cooking demonstration.

Kim began the video by saying to the camera, “We’re making…,” before North and her friend jumped out and screamed, “Pies!” Kim filmed all the ingredients on the kitchen counter before the trio started working together to make the delicious pies. North was tasked with rolling the dough which she found to be very enjoyable. Kim’s job was to cut apples on the table and pour apple cider into a bowl for the trio to indulge in.

Everything was going great in Kim’s kitchen… until North saw a spider on the wall. “AHH. There’s a spider! Mom, there’s a spider, oh my gosh,” North yelled out. Luckily, Kim came to the rescue and killed the spider with a paper towel, while letting out some screams of her own. “You know I love you when I do this,” Kim said to her eldest child, before asking North and her friend if they think the spider is definitely dead.

After the spider fiasco, the trio continued baking the apple pie. They cut out circular shapes in the dough and put the sugary apples inside them. Kim threw the whole tray in the oven and after the pies were done North sprinkled some flour on the top. And just like that, the apple pies were done and ready to be eaten by Kim, North, and North’s friend.

Just two months ago, Chicago said in her Mother’s Day card to Kim that The Kardashians star doesn’t cook and has a chef in her home. Well Chicago, look at your mom now! A job well done to Kim — and her two adorable assistant chefs.