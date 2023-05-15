Chicago West, 5, Calls Out Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking: ‘She Has A Chef’

“Let me tell you about my mom,” reads the start of Chicago West‘s Mother’s Day card to her mom, Kim Kardashian. Kim, 42, shared the card to her Instagram Story on Sunday (May 14), which revealed that Chicago, 5, thinks her mother is 22 years old. “WOW! I feel seen!” commented Kim. North said that her mother likes to take naps with her and that Kim’s favorite thing to do when she relaxes is “lie down in her bed.” Chicago says that she and Kim like to play together, that Kim is really good at “going to the gym,” and that her favorite food is “salad.” When asked the best thing that Kim can cook, Chicago said, “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef.”

To which Kim responded with “OMG” and a laughing-until-I-cry emoji. At the end of the card, Chicago said that her mother was special because “she loves me.” It was a sweet little moment, but Kim took the note to heart. After showcasing her Mother’s Day setup, Kim shared a photo of her heating up some beeshee – traditional Armenian pancakes — on the grill. “Chi was wrong, I do cook LOL,” Kim captioned the IG Story.

Kim also shared a video card that Khloé Kardashian got for Kim, one that featured all her kids – Chicago, North West, Saint West, and Psalm West. “You mean the world to me,” said Saint, 7. “I’m very grateful for you. I know I’m rude to you a lot. I say, ‘You’re nothing to me,’ but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You’re my favorite in the family. I love you even more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you. Never forget that.”

Kris Jenner got in on the Mother’s Day love. She took to Instagram to share photos of her kids – from Kim to Kendall Jenner to Rob Kardashian. She also gave love to “all of my babies and my mom, [Mary Jo Campbell]. You are my whole heart and soul, and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!! I am such a lucky girl. I love you so much with my beautiful family!”

Kylie Jenner also celebrated by sharing a gallery of photos featuring her with her two kids, Stomri and Aire. “Happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned the photos.