North West, 10, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Kim Kardashian As They Head To Her Basketball Game: Photos

The mother and daughter were spotted walking outside together in black and white outfits as they headed in and out of the practice.

July 15, 2023 10:55AM EDT
Image Credit: WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID

North West looked more grown up than ever during her latest outing with Kim Kardashian. The 10-year-old was almost as tall as her mom as they were photographed walking outside the building where she had basketball practice on Friday. She wore her black and white basketball uniform and sneakers and had her hair pulled in a low ponytail as she held a bottle of water and made a silly face to nearby cameras during the sighting.

North and Kim during their recent basketball outing. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

Kim also rocked a casual outfit that included a black zip-up hoodie over a black top, black leggings, and gray, orange, and white sneakers. Her hair was in two long braids and she topped off her look with a black baseball cap. She also had a black and white sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Another photo from the outing. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

Before North and Kim were seen on their latest outing, the former and her brother Saint, 7, were seen spending time with their dad, Kanye West. They were visiting Griffith Park in Los Angeles, CA for a Donda rehearsal event the rapper was holding. The trio matched in all black outfits and appeared to have a good time as they walked around the famous observatory.

Last month, North also celebrated her 10th birthday and had a Hello Kitty bash with family and friends. Photos from the party, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, were taken of the birthday girl and Kim as they donned all pink pajamas. The stylish sleepwear also had their first names embroidered in a darker pink on the left side chest area. North’s little brother, Psalm, 4, also made an appearance at one point.

Other familiar faces seen at the bash included North’s aunt, Kourtney Kardashian and her cousin, Penelope Disick. In addition to being photographed outside, Kim took to social media to share epic posts from the fun night and North didn’t hesitate to give a peace sign to nearby cameras as she took in the memorable moments.

