Kim Kardashian Twins With North West In Pink Pajamas For 10th Birthday Celebration: Photos

Happy Birthday North West! Kim Kardashian’s oldest child celebrated entering double digits and turning 10 with an epic bash with friends and family at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Kim, 42, even matched with her daughter in a set of pink pajamas for the amazing birthday celebration on Wednesday, June 14. The reality star also gave glimpses of the celebrations on the TikTok account that she shares with North.

The mom and daughter both rocked custom pajamas with their names embroidered on over the pocket, and they both appeared to have matching slippers. It seemed like pink was a part of the dress code as so many of the other partygoers also rocked similar pajamas with the same colors. In some of the TikTok videos, Kim’s son Psalm also made an appearance at the celebration.

The party looked like it was a joint celebration with one of North’s friends Eva. The mother and daughter also gave a look at some of the other parts of the epic party, including custom pillows that said “North and Eva At The Beverly Hills Hotel” on TikTok. They also had Hello Kitty-themed decorations and mocktails, plenty of desserts, tons of balloons, and epic party favors.

They also shared a super cute video of their friends singing “Happy Birthday” and blowing out the candles on the birthday cake. After they finished, North said, “Happy birthday to us,” as their friends quieted down. It looked like they all had a great time.

The party is a little early as North’s birthday falls on Thursday, June 15. Besides the amazing birthday celebration, North has spent a lot of quality time with her mom recently, like when she went with her mom to the red carpet of the Met Gala, back in May. While North didn’t walk the red carpet or attend the actual event, she did walk with Kim to the fashion event of the year!