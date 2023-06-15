Kim Kardashian Twins With North West In Pink Pajamas For 10th Birthday Celebration: Photos

The SKIMS founder threw a 'Hello Kitty' themed birthday bash for her daughter and one of her friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 15, 2023 9:31AM EDT
View gallery
Kim Kardashian wears custom pink sleepwear outfit as she matches her daughter North and sister Kourtney as they celebrate on a party bus for her 10th birthday in Los Angeles. Kim was all smiles as she held onto multiple cell phones as they ended their night back at the Beverly Hills Hotel where they were treated to a villa for North and all of her friends. 14 Jun 2023 Pictured: North West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA995513_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2022 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, CA on November 12, 2022. 12 Nov 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917406_058.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Happy Birthday North WestKim Kardashian’oldest child celebrated entering double digits and turning 10 with an epic bash with friends and family at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Kim, 42, even matched with her daughter in a set of pink pajamas for the amazing birthday celebration on Wednesday, June 14. The reality star also gave glimpses of the celebrations on the TikTok account that she shares with North.

Kim and North both rock pink pajamas for the party! (MEGA)

The mom and daughter both rocked custom pajamas with their names embroidered on over the pocket, and they both appeared to have matching slippers. It seemed like pink was a part of the dress code as so many of the other partygoers also rocked similar pajamas with the same colors. In some of the TikTok videos, Kim’s son Psalm also made an appearance at the celebration.

Kim checks her phone as she arrives for the party. (MEGA)

The party looked like it was a joint celebration with one of North’s friends Eva. The mother and daughter also gave a look at some of the other parts of the epic party, including custom pillows that said “North and Eva At The Beverly Hills Hotel” on TikTok. They also had Hello Kitty-themed decorations and mocktails, plenty of desserts, tons of balloons, and epic party favors.

They also shared a super cute video of their friends singing “Happy Birthday” and blowing out the candles on the birthday cake. After they finished, North said, “Happy birthday to us,” as their friends quieted down. It looked like they all had a great time.

Kim and a few partygoers have fun at North’s celebration. (MEGA)

The party is a little early as North’s birthday falls on Thursday, June 15. Besides the amazing birthday celebration, North has spent a lot of quality time with her mom recently, like when she went with her mom to the red carpet of the Met Gala, back in May. While North didn’t walk the red carpet or attend the actual event, she did walk with Kim to the fashion event of the year!

More From Our Partners

ad