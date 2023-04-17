North West, 9, Rocks Shirt With Kim Kardashian As Marilyn Monroe On The Front: Photos

The film Poetic Justice came out in 1993, twenty years before North West was born. But, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West seemingly paid homage to the film by dressing up like its star, Janet Jackson. Kim, 42, shared photos of North wearing braids, a jeweled choker, and a black cap on Apr. 16, while they were out at dinner. “Poetic Justice,” Kim captioned the pics, as North enjoyed what appeared to be a plate of nachos. The girl, who turns 10 in June, seemed uninterested in her mother’s attention, as she looked off into the distance.

North’s outfit also gave love to her mother and Kim’s Marilyn Monroe-inspired campaign with Dolce & Gabbana. For this outing, North donned one of the $195 white D&G t-shirts that depicted Kim as the late Some Like It Hot actress. The “Ciao, Kim” shirt line details “paparazzi, divas, pasta, pizza, and gelato,” according to the designer’s store, with the black and white portraits showing “Kim Kardashian as the absolute star.”

Blac Chyna wore a shirt from the D&G line when she appeared on the Mar. 21 episode of Why The Game Chose Me podcast. The shirt was a choice, since it was nearly a year after Chyna lost her defamation case against Kim and the rest of the KarJenners. Kim said she wore the shirt because she loves the brand and she “wanted to support Kim. Yeah, she did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it. And it’s Dream [Kardashian] ‘s auntie, so…”

Kim’s Marilyn fantasy coincided with her wearing Ms. Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mister President” gown to the 2022 Met Gala. Kim borrowed the Bob Mackie dress from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum when walking the red carpet, before changing into a replica for the rest of the nice.

Expect Kim to pull off a similar fashion stunt when she attends the 2023 Met Gala. After initial reports claimed that Kim and her sisters – who attended last year’s bash – were left off the invite list, Page Six reported that Kim is set to appear at the May 1 event. The theme of the 2023 gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” a celebration of the designer who passed away in 2019 at age 85.