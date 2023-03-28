Blac Chyna Wears T-Shirt With Kim Kardashian’s Face Nearly 1 Year After Defamation Trial

When is a t-shirt just a t-shirt? When Blac Chyna appeared on the Mar. 21 episode of the Why The Game Chose Me podcast, host Diamond kicked off the conversation by pointing out the black and white image of Kim Kardashian on the front of Chyna’s Dolce & Gabbana top. “What inspired you to wear that shirt?” asked Diamond. After praising the brand – “Oh, I love Dolce & Gabbana” – Chyna (b. Angela White, 34) said that she wore the shirt because she “wanted to support Kim. Yeah, she did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it.”

“And it’s Dream [Kardashian] ‘s auntie, so,” she said, referring to the 6-year-old daughter she shares with her ex (and Kim’s brother) Rob Kardashian. Chyna ultimately said she thought the shirt was cool and that “one day, I wanna…” before trailing off. The support seemed to raise some eyebrows, considering that she lost the $100 million defamation lawsuit she leveled against the family less than a year ago. In 2017, Chyna alleged that Kris Jenner and members of the Kardashians conducted a campaign to get her reality TV show, Rob & Chyna, canceled after Chyna allegedly attacked Rob.

In 2022, Chyna got her day in court. However, after numerous members of the KarJenners testified, the jury found that “the Kardashians’ behavior at times aligned with some of Chyna’s claims toward them,” per the Washington Post; ultimately, they ruled that the Kardashians’ actions hadn’t affected the longevity of Chyna’s reality show or her career. Thus, they hadn’t defamed her. “On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury,” Kardashian family lawyer Michael Rhodes told HollywoodLife. “We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

In June, Chyna and Rob settled her revenge porn case. Rob allegedly posted private naked photos of Chyna in 2017 following their breakup.

A week after losing the defamation trial, Chyna announced that she had been “born again” on her 34th birthday. She shared a video of her being baptized in a backyard pool. Since then, she’s undergone a transformation by dissolving the fillers she had injected into her face and undergoing breast and butt reduction surgery. On Mar. 24, she told Daily Mail that she was quitting her OnlyFans career. “I’m kind of past that,’ she told the outlet. “It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in. ‘Besides, with me being baptized, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading.”