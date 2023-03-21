Blac Chyna Shows Off Makeup-Free Face After 2nd Round Of Dissolving Fillers: ‘It Looks Really Good So Far’

Blac Chyna gave fans a look into her doctor’s visit to have her fillers dissolved on her Instagram on Monday, March 21. The model, 34, opened up about how excited she was to go back to her face’s natural look, while showing her doctor’s process. After the visit, she showed what progress had been made with a makeup-free video, where she showed that she was a little swollen, and explained that she might need future sessions.

Before the visit, Chyna showed her followers where she was still noticing filler that needed to be dissolved, and explained that she was enjoying seeing how her face has changed so far. She spoke to the camera while wearing a beanie and going makeup-less. “There’s still filler right here in my lip,” she said. “It looks really good so far. My face has come down tremendously, especially in this area so it’s not super boxy.”

As she continued, Chyna explained that by getting fillers from a young age, she hadn’t given enough time for her natural look to really grow into herself. She also discouraged her followers from getting fillers, promising that they’ll eventually have the face they want. “I already have all the structure. I don’t even know why I did all the fillers. Well, I did them, because everybody was doing it. Let this be a lesson. Don’t even do it, y’all. It’s not even worth it, and besides, I did it when I was so young. I didn’t even give my body time to fully develop,” she said. “We try to do these things at a very young age, but trust me, it’s going to come.”

Chyna then filmed a few videos inside her doctor’s office, showing the process of having the fillers removed, before giving fans a peak at what it looked like in the car after. She started noticing the fillers more when she made some major life changes. “Obviously, I’ve been getting fillers for years now. So it’s like layers and layers and layers of it, and I think one of the main reasons why you could really tell and why the fillers were really protruding and stuff is because I started working out. I changed my diet, my sleeping habits, drinking a lot more water, and juicing and all those type of things,” she said. “So now, my actual frame is really coming out.”

She continued and said that the fillers got much more noticeable with the changes, and she wasn’t a fan of the way that it looked. “And then, while my structure is coming out, the fillers are just like super, super OD transparent,” she said. “It looks crazy. I look crazy.”

This hasn’t been the only time that Chyna has been open with her fans about getting a cosmetic procedure. Earlier this month, she revealed that she had undergone breast and butt reduction surgery, sharing that it was also a major part of a “life-changing journey” that she’s been on.