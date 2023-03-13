Blac Chyna Reveals Video Of Her Breast & Butt Reduction Surgery: ‘Life Changing Journey’

Blac Chyna embarked on the “life-changing journey” of undergoing a breast and butt implant reduction, she revealed on Instagram on March 13. In the vulnerable post, the 34-year-old personality and businesswoman documented her pre-operation appointments in a series of videos and discussed why was inspired to undergo the procedures. “I’ve been changing my life and changing my ways, so one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of, taking some of these a** shots out,” she explained in the first video she shared.

The former Rob & Chyna star also warned women against getting silicone butt injections because they’re dangerous. “Do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications, and all this crazy other stuff,” she noted. “I haven’t had any real complications since I got it. I got it when I was 19 years old, but now I’m moving here in life so I want this s***out of my a** so I can grow.” As she said where she is moving, she pointed to a point high in the recording screen, symbolizing that she plans on moving to a higher and better place in life.

Chyna went on to share short clips from her blood work appointment and just before she went in for her procedure. She informed viewers that her silicone injections “kept clogging the machine,” which made her procedure last more than eight hours, rather than the normal four. She also revealed her breast reduction was the fifth time she got work done on her chest, and was hoping it would be her last time. Chyna’s final video showed her healing up, and she let fans know that she is “very, very, very happy” with her decision, which she described as one “of the best decisions” she could have made.

Aside from her famous derriere and bodacious breasts, the mother of two said she also decided to “retire the long sharp nails” she often sports because she is “stepping into a different way.” Although there are no after photos of her body, a photo of Chyna with her implants and butt injections can be seen below.

“I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey,” she captioned the vulnerable post. “I Reduced my breast and Gluteus Maximus.” She added a quote that she created to conclude her caption. “You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that,” she wrote before signing off with her birth name, Angela White.

The reality star and model’s post came just days after she revealed she was revamping her life and image during an appearance on the Jason Lee Show. “I don’t do OnlyFans anymore — I don’t do it anymore at all,” she noted. “I’m just changing everything about me. It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”