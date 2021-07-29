Chrissy Teigen Reveals Scars After Having Breast Implants Removed Last Year — Watch

Chrissy Teigen shared an update on her scars following her breast implant surgery last summer. The model also joked about ‘two lifts’ at the age of 35.

About a year after her breast implant surgery, Chrissy Teigen gave her Instagram followers another glimpse of her scars from the procedure on Thursday, July 29. The model, 35, revealed the results on her IG Stories and thanked her surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher. She also joked about having “two lifts” by the age of 35.

“Gonna keep lifting them, ’til the end of time,” she sang in the brief clip. The cookbook author revealed that she was getting her breast implants removed last May. When she shared a video of herself receiving a COVID-19 test, Chrissy explained that it was preparation for the surgery. “I’m getting my boobs out!” she shared. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good.”

She added that she will “still have boobs,” and that “they’ll just be pure fat, which is all a tit is in the first place.” Chrissy added, “A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.” Chrissy previously told Glamour UK that she had the implants done at the age of 20 for her modeling career. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she told the outlet in September 2020. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

The model is mom to Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, whom she shares with musician husband John Legend. The surgery update comes after Chrissy opened up about her mental health in a lengthy IG post on July 14, revealing that she has been “depressed” amid her newfound membership in the “cancel club” following her bullying controversy. Both media personality Courtney Stodden and fashion designer Michael Costello have accused her of cyberbullying.

“Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life,” she wrote, in part. “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.” Chrissy later added, “I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day… If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!”