Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For ‘Awful’ Old Tweets Insulting Courtney Stodden & More: ‘I’m Ashamed’

After taking a month-long social media break, Chrissy Teigen returned on June 14 to publicly apologize to Courtney Stodden and more people who she’s offended with her past tweets.

Chrissy Teigen addressed her past tweets, which resurfaced in May after Courtney Stodden accused her of cyberbullying. Chrissy was slammed for her harsh old tweets about Courtney, and she came back to social media on June 14 with a new, lengthy apology. “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,'” Chrissy wrote. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt hte crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Chrissy called her resurfaced tweets “awful” and admitted that she’s “truly ashamed” of them. “I’ve apologized publicly to one person,” she continued, referring to the initial May 12 apology she wrote to Courtney. “But there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of reaching out to the people I insulted. I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs.”

The model added that there is “no excuse” for her “past horrible tweets.” She acknowledged that her meanness was “masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.” Chrissy also said she “cringes to [her] core” when she looks back at the way she used to poke fun at celebrities. “Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after,” she explained. “I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings.”

However, she assured her followers that she is “no longer the person who wrote” the tweets in question. “I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life,” she revealed. “AND GOT MORE THERAPY. Life has made me more empathetic. I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping pack, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me.”

Chrissy promised to keep “working on being the best version of [herself].” She concluded her message by saying, “I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to all you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”

Courtney accepted Chrissy’s initial apology in May. However, they also insisted that Chrissy did not try to reach out to them privately, as Chrissy claimed. “I accept her apology and forgive her,” Courtney wrote. “But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.” Courtney has not yet responded to Chrissy’s latest apology.