Chrissy Teigen Publicly Apologizes For Bullying Courtney Stodden: ‘I’m So Sorry’

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter and admitted how ’embarrassed’ she was by her past behavior, and shared her public apology to Courtney Stodden for bullying them on social media in 2011.

UPDATE (5/12/2021, 4:40 PM ET): Courtney Stodden responded to Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter apology, where the model and mom shared her regret for publicly bullying Courtney when they were just 16 years old. “I accept her apology and forgive her. But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” Courtney told TMZ. “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record,” they added.

ORIGINAL: Chrissy Teigen is trying to make amends. The model and TV personality, 35, took to Twitter on May 12 and shared a lengthy apology to Courtney Stodden for bullying them on the social media platform back in 2011. “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world,” Chrissy began her statement.

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” Chrissy continued. Although the mother-of-two didn’t share what it was she said about the singer and model, 26, nearly 10 years ago, Chrissy tried to explain her remorse.

“I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!” Chrissy went on to explain that she “tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Chrissy’s apology was in reference to tweets she wrote about a then-16-year-old Courtney back in 2011, many of which were of sensitive nature and implied drug use and far more harmful ideation, per Courtney’s profile with The Daily Beast. Chrissy previously left Twitter on March 24, but returned to the platform after only three weeks. She has been called out for her tweets in the past. But now, she’s trying to account for her actions.

Courtney Stodden, meanwhile, has entered a completely new, exciting chapter of their life. On April 14, Courtney made the brave decision to disclose that they identify as non-binary, using they/them/their pronouns. The singer also spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about reconciling with their mother after more than five years.

As for Chrissy’s apology, there’s no sign yet what Courtney’s response to the Cravings author’s apology will be. “And I am so sorry I let you guys down,” Chrissy concluded her thread, addressing her more than 13 million Twitter followers. “I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”