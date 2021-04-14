Courtney Stodden Comes Out As Non-Binary: I Don’t Identify As ‘She Or Her’

Courtney Stodden took to Instagram to reveal that they identify as non-binary and prefer they/them/their pronouns! Read the singer’s announcement.

Courtney Stodden is living their most authentic life. The singer and model, 26, took to Instagram on April 14 to share with their more than 290K followers that they identify as non-binary and prefer they/them/their pronouns. “They/them/theirs. I don’t Identify as she or her,” Courtney began the caption to their post, which you can see below.

“I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere,” Courtney continued. “I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, I don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age,” they confessed in the incredibly vulnerable caption.

Now, however, Courtney feels that their “spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color.” Courtney also added the hashtags, “be kind,” “be open,” and “love yourself.” Fans were so incredibly proud of Courtney and their bravery, taking to the comment section of the Instagram post to send them so much love and encouragement for this new chapter of their life.

“So, so happy to see you finally taking control of your life and being yourself,” one fan commented on the post. “Live your truth, baby,” another fan wrote. A slew of Courtney’s admirers also left a string of red heart emojis and so much more. Of course, longtime fans of the singer and former pageant queen, who rose to fame in 2011, have known Courtney to be incredibly forthcoming about the difficult challenges that they’ve faced.

Courtney has always been an advocate of body positivity, often sharing encouraging posts to their Instagram account. They’ve also been incredibly candid about their mental health struggles, including their battle with depression. Now, it looks as though Courtney is wholly embracing their most authentic self, and fans are so happy to see them thriving.