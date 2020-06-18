Courtney Stodden showed off her toned legs in a pair of Daisy Duke shorts and stilettos when she stepped out after her surprising lunch date with Brian Austin Green.

Courtney Stodden has stepped out in Los Angeles just three days after her surprise lunch date with Megan Fox‘s ex Brian Austin Green. The 25-year-old model showed off her toned legs in a pair of cuffed Daisy Duke shorts and beige stiletto heels. She paired the look with a white tank top which featured a plunging neckline, a black baseball cap and aviator sunglasses.

She styled her long, platinum blonde tresses in loose waves as she carried a Starbucks coffee in one hand, and her adorable pug’s leash in the other. It follows her June 15 outing at Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, CA with Brian, 46. But, a source told HL there’s nothing romantic going on between the actor and model at the moment.

“Brian and Courtney are just friends. They were out having a casual lunch, nothing more,” the source close to Courtney told us. “They both got out of long-term relationships around the same time, so they’re able to see eye to eye on a lot of the same things in terms of what they’re going through. There were no flirtations going on and it doesn’t seem that either one of them are in that mindset right at the moment,” the source explained. “They just chatted and had a relaxing lunch, and they might hang out again. But again, it was purely platonic.”

Last month, Brian confirmed he and actress Megan Fox had split after nearly 10 years of marriage. The exes — who co-parent three children together, sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. — began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010. On March 3, Courtney confirmed that her divorce with actor Doug Hutchison was finalized in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Megan, 34, is now dating rocker Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after she appeared in the new music video for his song “Bloody Valentine”. The new couple was spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on Monday night — the same day Brian stepped out with Courtney.