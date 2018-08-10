Blac Chyna Fans Say Her Booty Looks ‘Deflated’: Alleged Butt Implants Removed? See Pics

After a paparazzi picture of Blac Chyna was taken on Aug. 9, fans began wondering whether her booty has been taken down a size or two! See the photo in question, here.

In just one week, Blac Chyna, 30, went from being the apple bottom queen to dealing with rumors that she removed alleged implants! A paparazzi snapped the model, whose real name is Angela White, from a side angle after her shopping trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. After the photo was published, various news outlets pointed out her yoga pants-clad tush was not up-to-par for Blac Chyna standards, with Daily Mail and The Blast calling it “the disappearing booty.” Just when butt selfies and pap shots of recent months debunked butt reduction surgery rumors from 2017, we’re left scratching our heads once again!

As we’ve told you on August 18, 2017, Blac Chyna “had been undergoing a series of procedures designed to REDUCE the size of her butt,” according to a report from MediaTakeOut.com. Right before that, who couldn’t forget ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Rob Kardashian‘s scathing Instagram tirade on July 5, 2017? “Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could,” he wrote to accompany videos of his ex-girlfriend in an operating room. Blac Chyna gave birth to their daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, 1, on November 10, 2016. But she bounced back (literally) with a series of voluptuous photos seemingly almost every week in 2018. Well, Rob did warn that her butt would still blow our minds. He wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted, “And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it still looks wild.”

Judging from a red lingerie photo shoot which she posted to Instagram on Aug. 3, Blac Chyna’s derriere looks anything but reduced! Blac Chyna also uploaded a promotional post for Fashion Nova to her Instagram Story on Aug. 10, wearing the fashion line’s signature skin-tight jeans. Keep in mind, Blac Chyna is currently repping the brand’s Curve line. That’s a big compliment to her booty, considering Fashion Nova’s standard collection already markets to curvy figures.

We can understand if Blac Chyna doesn’t want to go shopping in her most body-hugging club attire. She must especially be stressed, considering this past week’s drama with her estranged mother Tokyo Toni, 48.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Blac Chyna’s rep for a comment.