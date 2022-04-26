Corey Gamble Testifies He Saw Blac Chyna Hit & Threaten To Kill Rob Kardashian

Corey Gamble claims he witnessed Blac Chyna physically assault and threaten to kill Rob Kardashian back in 2016, Page Six reports. The reality star and boyfriend to Kris Jenner testified on Tuesday, April 26 in court during Chyna’s defamation trial that on the morning of Dec. 15, 2016, he rushed to Kylie Jenner‘s house where Rob and Chyna were staying. Upon walking into the home, Corey alleged he saw Chyna standing by the bedroom with a rod in her hand while Rob was about seven feet away, his neck red.

Corey said that when Chyna saw him enter the room, she immediately dropped the rod in her hand and proceeded to pick up a long phone cord on the floor. “She started whipping it at him,” Corey stated. “She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

Corey went on the share that the house was “a mess,” with Christmas decorations and a broken gingerbread house littered across the floor. He claimed that Rob was able to retrieve his wallet and keys from the bedroom and tried to leave, but was blocked by Corey’s car.

He added that at that point, Chyna picked up a patio chair, hurled it at Rob’s car, and continued to attack him. “She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head,” Corey testified. “She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.”

Corey said he stayed out of the house for a bit to make sure Chyna didn’t follow Rob in her car. “I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him … she didn’t like him,” Corey said. “She said, ‘Why would I like this fat f–ker if he wasn’t a part of this family?’”

Corey was then asked why he decided to stay at the home and intervene in the fight between the former couple. “I grew up around that kind of behavior,” he told the jury. “That’s why I told [Rob] that this was not going to stop. I could just tell this was something he didn’t want to be a part of.”