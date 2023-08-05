Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North, 10, & Her Basketball Team For Dinner: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, gave her daughter North, 10, and her basketball team a special treat when she took them all out for dinner after a game in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. The Kardashians star and her oldest child were photographed walking outside with the rest of the team members as they headed to and from their visited location. They all appeared relaxed as Kim led the way.

The SKIMS founder wore an olive green form-fitting short-sleeved top and matching leggings. She also added slip-on tan sandals and had her dark hair pulled back as she carried a tan purse in one hand. The beauty’s look was topped off with flattering makeup that included dark pink lipstick and mascara.

North and her teammates wore their yellow team T-shirts along with various kinds of shorts. They also wore socks and sneakers and each one had their own hairstyle.

This isn’t the first time Kim’s been spotted supporting North and her basketball team. The doting mom, who also shares daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West, is often seen attending their practices and games whenever she can. Just three weeks ago, she and her mini me were photographed walking outside during an outing for one of those practices and they both rocked comfortable-looking outfits, including a black hoodie and matching leggings for Kim, and a black and gray basketball uniform for North.

When Kim’s not making headlines for supporting her kids, she’s doing so for wearing eye-catching looks on her own. The gorgeous gal took to Instagram this week to post a video of herself showing off bright pink lingerie in a mirror. She had long blonde hair, in the clip, and talked about how the sexy two piece, which included a cropped lacy tank top and matching bottoms, reminded her of the new movie, Barbie.

“You know I love pink and so does everyone else right now, if you’ve seen the Barbie movie which I am obsessed with, it’s so cute,” she said. She then turned around to show her backside and added, “How cute is the Barbie moment with blonde hair?”