Caitlyn Jenner Claims Kim Kardashian Was ‘Calculated’, ‘From The Beginning’ in Documentary Trailer

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner is not holding back. A new trailer for a three-part docuseries called House of Kardashian was released on September 15, exploring the ultra-successful Kardashian-Jenner family, and Caitlyn is opening up about her experiences with her ex-wife and children. The series will release on Sky Documentaries on October 8.

In the trailer, we can see that Caitlyn will be one of the main testimonies in the documentary, as someone so close to the inner circle — detailing the family dynamic, scandals, and inside scoop. When asked by an interviewer what her experience was like working with her ex-wife Kris Jenner, she gave a slight chuckle, alluding that we will find out more in the series and it probably won’t be a positive representation of the famous momager. An unknown person did say “Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife.”

As for her stepchildren, Caitlyn said, “Kimberly calculated, from the beginning, how do I become famous?” Caitlyn recalls of Kim Kardashian when she was first headed into the spotlight, as she was gaining popularity from her leaked sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J.

We get an exciting tease of what will detail the Kardashians’ rise to stardom and intense influence on society in the trailer. “The Kardashians redefined the American dream,” an unnamed female voice said. “The Kardashian women are more superior to rich men now.”

This docuseries won’t be like any other Kardashian show (Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians), considering they were given no editorial control and there will be access to previously unseen archival footage of the family before their rise to fame.

Joe Francis, who is another person close to the Kardashian clan, will also be featured in the documentary. “[Kim’s] sex tape was a means to an end,” Francis claims in the clip. “It was to create a controversy.” He has multiple ties to the family and even dated Kourtney Kardashian in 2004.