Bethenny Frankel Shades Kourtney Kardashian & Sides With Kim In Dolce & Gabbana Feud

'The Real Housewives of New York City' alum Bethenny Frankel has weighed in on Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's ongoing Dolce & Gabbana feud with a new Jun. 30 TikTok.

June 30, 2023 10:53PM EDT
Bethenny Frankel, 52, has officially spoken! Amid Kim and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ongoing Dolce & Gabbana dramaThe Real Housewives of New York City alum has opted to side with the SKIMS founder. “I’m team Kim Kardashian in the Kim/Kourtney Dolce & Gabbana debacle,” the 52-year-old quipped in her TikTok video on Jun. 30. “So Kourtney’s commercial — aka wedding — by Dolce & Gabbana was sponsored. Everybody was dressed, the trip was paid for, Kris [Jenner] grabbed every lira off the ground she could grab.”

@bethennyfrankel

Thoughts? Kim laid the groundwork for the K’s and the J’s…don’t hate the player hate the game! #kim #kimkardashian #kourtney #kourtneykardashian #thekardashians #hulu #dolcegabbana #branddeals #branding #krisjenner #jenners #kardashians #keepingupwiththekardashians #kuwtk

♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

The brunette beauty went on to explain that Kim, 42, did a campaign with the fashion brand that felt “oddly familiar.” As many know, Kourtney wore many archival Dolce & Gabbana pieces during her lavish wedding to Travis Barker, 47, last May. As Bethenny explained, The Kardashians stars have been feuding since Kim opted to do a campaign with D&G using similar ensembles. In the now-viral TikTok, the Skinnygirl Margarita founder attributed the success of the KarJenner family solely to Kim.

“Kim was the one who laid the groundwork for all of the Ks [Kardashians] and the Js [Jenners],” Bethenny continued. “So she who makes the gold, makes the rules.” More so, she named the mother-of-four as the “most famous Kardashian,” citing that as the reason that D&G asked her and not Kourt to do the campaign. “They are gonna want Kim. She is the most famous Kardashian,” the Bravo alum added. “Private planes don’t grow on trees. Kris is gonna grab all those nickels and get all those deals. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

At the end of the clip, Bethenny threw some major shade at Kourtney instructing her to “pay” for her own wedding. “You want the wedding you want? Go to the beach and pay for your own wedding,” she said. “With branding and with sponsorships come obligations… Nobody gets out without paying the bill.” Soon after Bethenny shared the video, many of her followers flocked to the comments to chime in on their thoughts on the matter as well. “I’m with you in this one. Kim paved the way,” one fan noted, while another added, “exactly Bethany exactly.”

During the current season of Hulu’s The Kardashians the two sisters’ ongoing drama over the fashion brand has been dominating the screentime. On the Jun. 29 episode of the reality series, Kourtney sat down with Khloe Kardashian, 39, and expressed her feelings about the matter. The 44-year-old went as far as to call Kim “intolerable” and accused her of not being engaged when she tried to talk to Kim about it.

“I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty or feeling of, ‘How would I feel [if she did this to me]?’”, Kourt said. “It’s almost like a greediness. Everything moves so fast. I feel like…we have it all. We have more than we could want or need. But if I look at the photos from the fashion show, half the time I’m like, ‘Is this my wedding?’” Despite this, Kim has insisted that she tried her absolute best to ensure that the D&G show did not “copy” her sister’s wedding looks. During the show, the billionaire also claimed that she invited Kourtney and her husband to see the show.

“I had those conversations, she just didn’t know it was that big of a deal. I shouldn’t have to ask for her permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections I wanted to do [and didn’t],” Kim said. “I wanted to do something from the Madonna collection, but she wore something from that to her wedding, so I didn’t do any of that.” The next episode of the famous family’s show will premiere on Jul. 6.

