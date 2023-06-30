Bethenny Frankel Shades Kourtney Kardashian & Sides With Kim In Dolce & Gabbana Feud

Bethenny Frankel, 52, has officially spoken! Amid Kim and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ongoing Dolce & Gabbana drama, The Real Housewives of New York City alum has opted to side with the SKIMS founder. “I’m team Kim Kardashian in the Kim/Kourtney Dolce & Gabbana debacle,” the 52-year-old quipped in her TikTok video on Jun. 30. “So Kourtney’s commercial — aka wedding — by Dolce & Gabbana was sponsored. Everybody was dressed, the trip was paid for, Kris [Jenner] grabbed every lira off the ground she could grab.”

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Post-Divorce Outfits: Her Best Looks Since The Kanye West Split <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian</a> has given her closet a full makeover since her split from Kanye West. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used to let her ex-husband do all her styling, but after filing for divorce in Feb. 2021, Kim started to embrace her own sexy looks. Since she was declared <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/02/kim-kardashian-legally-single-status-court-ruling-kanye-west-divorce/">"legally single"</a> in Mar. 2022, the star has been rocking some truly striking ensembles. And now that she's with Pete Davidson, there are plenty of date-night outfits to put on display. The star has even opened up about <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/14/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-career-over-kardashians-trailer/">the influence Kanye</a> used to have on her fashion, admitting "I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear." In the same 'Kardashians' episode, she also confessed that fashion was 'the last thing [Kanye & I] had really in common." Here, Kim shows off her signature style in a Skims look. She teamed the Body Basics' "Square Neck Bodysuit" with python print pants from the Gucci by Tom Ford collection as she handed out ice cream at her SKIMS pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles on April 7, 2021. We've compiled even more of Kim's best looks as an independent woman. From leather ensembles to THOSE Balenciaga gloves, Kim's style has only gotten better since she split from Kanye. Kim Kardashian Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show, Pont Neuf, Paris, France, Île-de-France, France - 20 Jun 2023

The brunette beauty went on to explain that Kim, 42, did a campaign with the fashion brand that felt “oddly familiar.” As many know, Kourtney wore many archival Dolce & Gabbana pieces during her lavish wedding to Travis Barker, 47, last May. As Bethenny explained, The Kardashians stars have been feuding since Kim opted to do a campaign with D&G using similar ensembles. In the now-viral TikTok, the Skinnygirl Margarita founder attributed the success of the KarJenner family solely to Kim.

“Kim was the one who laid the groundwork for all of the Ks [Kardashians] and the Js [Jenners],” Bethenny continued. “So she who makes the gold, makes the rules.” More so, she named the mother-of-four as the “most famous Kardashian,” citing that as the reason that D&G asked her and not Kourt to do the campaign. “They are gonna want Kim. She is the most famous Kardashian,” the Bravo alum added. “Private planes don’t grow on trees. Kris is gonna grab all those nickels and get all those deals. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

family bonds will be tested. stream a new episode of #TheKardashians thursday on @hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/LSAsRT42tB — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) June 30, 2023

At the end of the clip, Bethenny threw some major shade at Kourtney instructing her to “pay” for her own wedding. “You want the wedding you want? Go to the beach and pay for your own wedding,” she said. “With branding and with sponsorships come obligations… Nobody gets out without paying the bill.” Soon after Bethenny shared the video, many of her followers flocked to the comments to chime in on their thoughts on the matter as well. “I’m with you in this one. Kim paved the way,” one fan noted, while another added, “exactly Bethany exactly.”

During the current season of Hulu’s The Kardashians the two sisters’ ongoing drama over the fashion brand has been dominating the screentime. On the Jun. 29 episode of the reality series, Kourtney sat down with Khloe Kardashian, 39, and expressed her feelings about the matter. The 44-year-old went as far as to call Kim “intolerable” and accused her of not being engaged when she tried to talk to Kim about it.

“I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty or feeling of, ‘How would I feel [if she did this to me]?’”, Kourt said. “It’s almost like a greediness. Everything moves so fast. I feel like…we have it all. We have more than we could want or need. But if I look at the photos from the fashion show, half the time I’m like, ‘Is this my wedding?’” Despite this, Kim has insisted that she tried her absolute best to ensure that the D&G show did not “copy” her sister’s wedding looks. During the show, the billionaire also claimed that she invited Kourtney and her husband to see the show.

“I had those conversations, she just didn’t know it was that big of a deal. I shouldn’t have to ask for her permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections I wanted to do [and didn’t],” Kim said. “I wanted to do something from the Madonna collection, but she wore something from that to her wedding, so I didn’t do any of that.” The next episode of the famous family’s show will premiere on Jul. 6.