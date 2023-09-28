Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim as ‘Selfish’ & a ‘Narcissist’ in Shocking Phone Call Fight

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s ongoing rift was taken to a whole new level in The Kardashians season 4 premiere. Three days before a family trip to Cabo that did not include Kourtney, Kim and her sister had a heated phone call.

Kim, 42, called her older sister to talk about the Dolce & Gabbana contract. She wanted Kourtney, 44, to come with her to Milan for a campaign event. They started to talk about watching the edits of the show, which only amplified their tiff over the Dolce & Gabbana situation. Kourtney previously accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity.”

Over the phone, Kourtney told Kim, “I think it’s that you saw this thing that was mine and that wasn’t yours and that you wanted it. And you took it and made it bigger.” Kim denied this. Kourtney stressed that this wasn’t about the D&G clothes, but something much deeper. Kim still believed it was about the clothes and dissed Kourtney’s ’90s-themed wedding to Travis Barker as not “original.”

Kourtney snapped back, “You’re talking about the bullsh*t details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there until the second you left.”

Kourtney didn’t hold back. She continued, “You couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.” Kim responded by asking Kourtney why she hates her so much. “I was so happy for you,” Kim said. Kourtney admitted that she felt at her wedding that Kim wasn’t “happy” for her. She also called Kim a “narcissist” and a “witch.”

Kim went on to claim that Kourtney has a “serious vendetta” against her and claimed that the entire family is “concerned” that Kourtney is “really not happy.” Kourtney promised Kim that she has a “happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

Later, Kim and Kourtney sat down together for a joint confessional. Kourtney pointed out that it felt like “Kim was just, like, using any weapon that she could find to hurt” her during the phone call. “I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of,” Kourtney said. New episodes of The Kardashians season 4 air Thursdays on Hulu.