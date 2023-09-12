Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Tristan Thompson in ‘Kardashians’ Trailer: He Doesn’t ‘Deserve Khloe’

Image Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t hold back in slamming her sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson in the season 4 trailer of The Kardashians.

“I don’t think you deserve Khloé,” the Lemme founder, 44, said to the NBA player, 32, in a snippet from the new teaser, which dropped on Tuesday, September 12.

Afterward, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner weighed in on the situation in a joint confessional. Although the matriarch, 67, praised Tristan for being a “hands-on dad” to daughter True and son Tatum, Kendall, 27, defended Khloé.

“We’re your daughters. You should be, like, fierce for us,” the 818 Tequila founder argued.

Tristan’s actions in recent years are still fresh in viewers’ minds. In December 2021, fitness trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the Los Angeles Lakers player and gave birth to their son, Theo. At the time, Tristan and Khloé’s surrogate had just become pregnant with their second child.

Though Tristan initially denied that Theo was his, he confirmed the positive paternity test results one month later in a public statement.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” Tristan wrote via his Instagram Stories in January 2022, before apologizing to the Good American founder. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Following Tristan’s apology, Khloé went through a difficult time as she prepared for Tatum’s July 2022 arrival. She addressed the ordeal during the first episode of The Kardashians’ second season, which premiered in September 2022.

“Ever since December [2021], it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” the mother of two confessed. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”