Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress in Sweet Autumn Themed Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ahead of the birth of her fourth child, Kourtney Kardashian paused for a moment of fall festivity. In a post shared to Instagram on October 4, the Poosh beauty, 44, brushed her hair up with her hands as she rocked a skintight black and white floral dress. She stood in front of an impressive set of wooden doors, and in front of her sat a lovely assortment of white pumpkins. She appeared to be barefoot in the snap, and her makeup glam was, per usual, on point. In the second pic, she closed her eyes as if drinking in the cool autumn atmosphere.

“Tis the season,” she captioned the post, alongside a jack-o-lantern emoji. She then plugged the “mesh styles from the second capsule of my @boohoo collection” and touted that they “are made from 95% recycled poly.”

Kourtney’s fans seemed much more interested, however, in the reality TV star’s due date. She’s expected to give birth to her fourth child — and her first with husband Travis Barker — any day now. “She gotta be due this month right?!” speculated a follower on the platform. “Girl has been pregnant for what feels like two years now,” quipped another. “Mamas baking a lil pumpkin,” observed a third, with a fourth writing, “its giving: ceo of lemme glow is glowing.”

Kourtney first announced her long-awaited and hard-fought pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June, during which the brunette beauty held up a sign reading “Travis I’m pregnant.” The big announcement came just over a year after the couple married in a private, legal Santa Barbara ceremony, then celebrated with a massive wedding event in Italy.

Though she and Travis celebrated with a lavish Disneyland themed baby shower in September, the joy hasn’t come without struggles. Early in September, Travis abruptly left his European tour to attend to an “urgent family matter.” A few days later, the couple opened up about what had happened.

Kourtney underwent fetal surgery to save the life of her baby boy with Travis, she revealed in a social media post on September 6. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote in part. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”