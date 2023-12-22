Kourtney Kardashian & Husband Travis Barker Share First Look at Baby Rocky: Photos

Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Baby bliss! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share the first official photos of her son Rocky Thirteen Barker, on December 22. The Kardashians star, 44, who shares the newborn with husband Travis Barker, wrote in an emotional message via Instagram to celebrate her little one’s arrival. “ROCKY,” she captioned the post, along with a black heart emoji.

In the new carousel of photos, the doting parents rocked matching all-black outfits and cradled their newborn in their arms. In the first slide of the post, Travis held his son close to his chest, while his wife rested her head on her hubby’s lap and gazed into the camera. Elsewhere in the post, Kourt shared a close-up of Rocky’s feet and his black onesie. The photos appeared to be recent, as there was a lit-up Christmas tree in the backdrop.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, welcomed their first child together on November 1. PEOPLE was the first to report the news a few days later. The now-mother of four shares kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis shares kids Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The longtime musician also has a close relationship with ex-stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

While Kourtney and Travis are no doubt overjoyed about Rocky’s birth, the lovebirds, who got married in May 2022, faced many hardships during Kourtney’s pregnancy. Weeks before Rocky was born, the Poosh.com founder underwent emergency fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney began her heartfelt Instagram caption at the time.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she continued. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Since welcoming Rocky, Kourtney and Travis are “elated,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy,” the insider explained. “That is what’s most important to them.”