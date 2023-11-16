Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Baby Name, Birth Date Officially Revealed

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Just over two weeks after Kourtney Kardashian, 44, welcomed her and Travis Barker‘s first child together, a new report published by The Blast on November 16 confirmed the newborn’s official date of birth! Although the Blink-182 musician hinted at his wife’s due date a few days prior to the birth, the tabloid confirmed that Baby Barker was born on November 1 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

In addition, the birth certificate obtained by the outlet confirmed that the name of their son is legally Rocky Thirteen Barker. Although the official paperwork was not revealed until two weeks after Rocky’s birth, Travis confirmed the name on the October 30 episode of the One Life One Chance With Toby Morse podcast. The 48-year-old made the announcement when he explained that he couldn’t perform at an event since it was “the week that Rocky’s due.”

The host, Toby Morse, was quick to catch the name reveal at the time as well. “Rocky 13 Barker?” he asked the drummer, which Travis confirmed. Later, the host asked the proud father-of-four when his and Kourt’s baby was due. “Halloween. … It’s either Halloween or, like, the first week of November,” he said just two days before Rocky was actually born. The bundle of joy’s birth is a special moment for Kravis, as their blended family has now grown from six kiddos to seven!

Though the baby arrived November 1, a source close to the couple didn’t confirm Rocky’s arrival until November 4, as reported by PEOPLE. That same day, another source close to the famous family told ET just how “elated” the couple was with their son. “Kourtney gave birth and she and Travis are so elated. They’re feeling extremely fortunate that both Kourtney and their baby are healthy after the complications Kourtney went through,” the insider said. “They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy. That is what’s most important to them.”

Rocky is Kourt’s fourth child, as she shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick, 40. Travis is a proud dad to Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, who he welcomed with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who is Shanna’s daughter from a prior relationship.

Recently, The Kardashians star took to Instagram on November 14 to celebrate her hubby’s birthday. “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” Kourtney captioned the series of topless photos with Travis. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”