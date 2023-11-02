Alabama Barker Reacts to Travis & Kourtney’s Choice for Baby Boy’s Name After Dissing it

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, reacted to his and Kourtney Kardashian’s choice for their baby boy’s name after she initially dissed it. During a new interview with E! News, the 17-year-old said that Rocky 13 is a “cool name.”

“I love Rocky, I do. Definitely like Rocky,” she told the outlet on November 1. Alabama then explained that her future little brother’s moniker maintains the family tradition. “We all have very authentic, weird names,” she added.

The young influencer also noted that she’s excited to welcome her brother to the family, adding, “I just think having another family member is always awesome. And getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!”

Four months ago, though, Alabama laughed off her dad’s choice for the name during their joint interview with Complex in July.

“I like Rocky 13,” the Blink-182 drummer, 47, said at the time. “That’s this name that’s just been going through my head lately. … Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Alabama wasn’t having it at the time, as she replied to her dad, “That’s so bad. Even [you] know it’s bad.”

The Barker-Kardashian family has been gearing up for the arrival of Kourtney, 44, and Travis’ first child. The two are parents to their own children from previous relationships — Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick and Travis shares Alabama, Landon and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney famously announced her pregnancy in June while attending a Blink-182 concert. While standing in the crowd, the Kardashians star held up a big sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” Upon seeing the message, the “All the Small Things” musician stepped off stage to embrace his wife.

Shortly thereafter, the couple held a rock ’n’ roll-themed gender reveal party, which was followed by a Disneyland-inspired baby shower in September. However, Kourtney faced a frightening incident that month when she was rushed to the emergency room for fetal surgery. Fortunately, she and the baby were released from the hospital, and the Lemme founder opened up about the ordeal in an Instagram post.

I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote in her caption. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. … Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”