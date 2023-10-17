Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How an Ultrasound ‘Saved’ Her Baby’s Life in Emergency Fetal Surgery

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans insight into the “terrifying” emergency fetal surgery she underwent last month. In her November Vogue cover story, the Kardashians star, 44, explained how one ultrasound “saved” her and husband Travis Barker’s baby’s life. This is the couple’s first child together.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. It was terrifying,” Kourtney said. “I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

The Lemme founder revealed that she “had no idea … [that] insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant.” Therefore, other women would likely not have the same chance as Kourtney due to the financial restrictions surrounding their insurance coverage.

Kourtney — who shares children Penelope, Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick — then explained that she doesn’t have a “birth plan” in place but is “talking to the baby all the time and telling him, ‘Everything is going to be amazing.’ I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have.”

Throughout her full interview with Vogue, Kourtney detailed the experience of her fourth pregnancy, pointing out that she is “one of those people who is obsessed with being pregnant.”

Since she has a “geriatric pregnancy,” the Poosh founder noted how “wild” the term is to her. “But my doctors are so cautious, and I’ve had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies,” she added. “The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions.”

A geriatric pregnancy is a pregnant woman over the age of 35 years old. Historically, giving birth over this age is considered a risk. However, Kourtney slammed social media critics in her interview regarding the situation.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” she insisted. “To those who make them, I just say: ‘How dare you question God’s plan?’ Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF.”

Previously, Kourtney opened up about her IVF (in vitro fertilization) journey on The Kardashians in season 3, revealing that she was “officially done” with it.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” Kourtney said during a confessional. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”