Travis Barker Breaks Silence On Kourtney Kardashian’s Hospitalization & Fetal Surgery

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Just five days after Kourtney Kardashian‘s husband Travis Barker rushed home to be by her side amid an “urgent family matter,” the 47-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to break his silence on the health scare. “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” Kourt’s hubby wrote on Sept. 6. “I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

The Blink-182 drummer was on tour with his band in Europe last week when his 44-year-old pregnant wife suffered a medical complication. Although the band did not disclose what the matter was at the time, Kourtney took to Instagram on Sept. 6 to break her silence and share a photo from her hospital bed. In the caption, The Kardashians star expressed her gratitude for the medical team that helped in “saving” her baby’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this,” the Lemme founder’s caption began. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

The mother-of-three went on to write about her “understanding” for those who have had similar health scares while pregnant. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she went on. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.” She added a prayer hands emoji and a white heart at the end of the caption.

Kourtney previously welcomed three kids: Penelope (b. 2012), Mason (b. 2009), and Reign (b. 2014), with her ex, Scott Disick. She announced that she was expecting her fourth child with Travis on Jun. 16 amid the musician’s concert in Los Angeles. While in the crowd, Kourt showed off her baby bump and held up a sign that read: “Travis, I’m Pregnant.” Kravis got married in May 2022 with multiple wedding ceremonies, including a lavish celebration in Italy.