Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Travis Barker

Image Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Shutterstock

A growing family! Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, welcomed their first child together, sources confirmed to People on Saturday, November 4, adding a bundle of joy to their blended family of now seven kiddos!

The pair were already parents to three children each, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign for Kourt’s part and son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, for Travis’ part. The Kardashians star welcomed her three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40, during their nearly decade-long relationship. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer welcomed his kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 48, during their four-year marriage.

The Lemme founder announced her pregnancy at 44 years old while standing in the crowd at her hubby’s concert in Los Angeles on June 16, 2023. Kourtney stood in the audience with a poster that read “Travis, I’m Pregnant” and was pictured jumping up and down with joy. Soon after the spectacle, she took to Instagram to confirm the news with the video of the milestone moment. The next day, she shared photos of her baby bump along with the caption, “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

Not long after she shared the exciting news of her and Travis’ first child together, many of her followers, including the Kar-Jenners, took to the comments to congratulate them. “God is great,” Kourt’s hubby quipped in the comments, while their friend Megan Fox added, “so happy for you.” Her sister, Kim Kardashian, left a series of adorable baby-related emojis on the concert video, while Kylie Jenner, added a plethora of heart eyes.

In the leadup to giving birth, Kourtney often shared her amazing maternity looks, and the pair had a series of celebrations to welcome their first baby together. The pair revealed that they were having a baby boy back in June. The Poosh founder revealed that she had an epic DisneyLand-themed baby shower in a September Instagram Story, complete with “Baby Barker” latte art.

Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement took place nearly one month after Season Three of her family’s hit reality series premiered, in which she talked about her IVF experience. During a confessional, the brunette beauty explained that she and Travis were “done” with the IVF journey. “We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” she said. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.” More so, the mother-of-four explained that she had a total of seven frozen eggs prior to her relationship with Travis that sadly did not survive. “Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding,” Kourtney added.

Amid her IVF experience and after, the TV personality was often asked by followers if she was pregnant, to which she clapped back. “The after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much,” she responded in the comments. “also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”

Kourtney’s pregnancy wasn’t without complications. At the beginning of September, Travis rushed home from the blink-182 tour to address a family emergency. The reality star revealed that she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery in an Instagram post. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Now, Kravis will be busy changing diapers and enjoying their new bundle of joy! Congratulations!