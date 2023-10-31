Travis Barker Confirms Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & the Name of Their Baby Boy

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Barker confirmed the due date and name of his and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby boy! The Blink-182 drummer, 47, revealed the exciting news during an interview on the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast on October 30.

While discussing that he wanted to do a benefit concert for Hawaii, Travis explained that he couldn’t because it would have been “the week that Rocky’s due.” After host Toby Morse asked, “Rocky 13 Barker?” the “All the Small Things” musician confirmed that this is the name he and Kourtney, 44, chose for their son.

After Toby asked when Rocky is due, Travis replied, “Halloween. … It’s either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

This is Kourtney and Travis’ first child together. Both, however, are parents to their respective children. The drummer shares son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whereas Kourtney shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick.

Travis’ confirmation of their baby’s expected birth date comes only weeks after Kourtney underwent fetal surgery. Though the Kardashians star has not shared the details of the ordeal with the public, the emergency caused Travis to leave Blink-182’s tour to rush to the hospital. Upon being released, the Lemme founder broke her silence on what happened in a lengthy Instagram post, which featured a black and white photo of Travis holding her hand.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote in the emotional caption. “I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. … Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Travis previously revealed that he wanted Rocky 13 as the name for the baby during an interview with Complex in July alongside his daughter, Alabama, 17.

“I like Rocky 13,” he said at the time before explaining the meaning behind the choice. “That’s this name that’s just been going through my head lately. … Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”