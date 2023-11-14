Kourtney Kardashian Shares Topless Pregnant Throwback Photos for Travis Barker Birthday Tribute

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It’s Travis Barker‘s birthday and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is in the mood to celebrate! The new mother-of-four took to Instagram on November 14 to ring in her husband’s 48th birthday with a loving post. In the first slide of the sexy throwback photos, Kourt went topless and rocked nothing but denim trousers as she cuddled up to Travis. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer also rocked a shirtless look and wore matching jeans with the 44-year-old.

The Kardashians star took to the caption of the post to pen a romantic tribute for Travis. “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” Kourt’s caption began. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.” The 48-year-old and Kourtney share a blended family of seven kids, including their newborn son.

In the second slide, the Lemme founder rocked a white see-through tank top and jeans. Travis sweetly cradled his wife’s baby bump in the throwback snapshot and looked away from the camera. Later, in the fourth slide, Kourtney nearly bared it all once more and rocked nothing but her jeans as her husband covered her bare chest with his hands. The TV personality accessorized her look with a glossy nude lip and her giant diamond wedding ring.

Soon after Kourtney shared the loving photos of the musician for his birthday, many of her 224 million followers flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Travis. “The best dad,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Awww what a beautiful and thoughtful post Kourtney. The chemistry between you and Travis is indescribable. You’ve both come so far and should be so proud. Happy birthday Travis, I wish you many more to come.” Of course, one hater couldn’t help but urge Kourt to keep the racy photos private. “These are types of pictures you just keep to yourself lol,” they wrote.

Travis now shares a birthday month with his and Kourt’s newborn son, who was born in the first week of November, sources told PEOPLE on November 4. A few days later, on November 7, Kravis was spotted leaving the hospital in Los Angeles, per the photos obtained by TMZ. That same day, a source close to the pair told Entertainment Tonight that Kourtney feels “complete” with their new bundle of joy. “The couple can’t stop smiling and expressing gratitude for their blessing,” they said. “The couple has been surrounded by love and their families have been there to support them where needed. Right now the couple is trying to enjoy this time, because they know it goes by fast.”