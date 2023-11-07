Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Hospital With Travis Barker After Giving Birth to Their Son: Photos

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, headed home, seemingly with their bundle of joy in tow, on November 7 (see PHOTOS HERE)! Just days after The Kardashians star reportedly gave birth to their son, Travis was photographed driving his wife (and possibly their little one) out of the hospital in Los Angeles. The proud father-of-four was pictured paying for parking at Cedars-Sinai while the radiant momma stayed in the car.

Although Kourt kept a low profile in what appeared to be the passenger’s seat of the car, she was pictured protecting her eyes with oversized black sunglasses. The Lemme founder also appeared to rock a black hoodie for her grand exit from the hospital. The Blink-182 drummer matched his wifey in an all-black ensemble that featured a zip-up jacket, trousers, and a beanie.

It’s not clear exactly what day Baby Barker was born. However, on November 2, Kylie Jenner, 26, was spotted arriving to the hospital in L.A, as reported by TMZ. Travis was also photographed arriving and leaving the hospital on several occasions over the weekend. Kourtney gave birth sometime last week, with a source confirming the happy news to PEOPLE on November 4.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on November 7 that Kourt feels “complete” after welcoming her fourth child. “The couple can’t stop smiling and expressing gratitude for their blessing,” the insider told the outlet. “The couple has been surrounded by love and their families have been there to support them where needed. Right now the couple is trying to enjoy this time, because they know it goes by fast.”

Just days ahead of the little one’s arrival, the 47-year-old addressed his wife’s due date during an appearance on the One Life One Chance With Toby Morse podcast. “Halloween. … It’s either Halloween or, like, the first week of November,” Travis said at the time. Kourt’s husband also seemingly confirmed that they decided to name their son Rocky during the interview on October 30. When Travis said that he couldn’t perform a show since it was “the week that Rocky’s due,” the host asked for confirmation. “Rocky 13 Barker?” they asked, which the musician confirmed.

Kourtney welcomed her first three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick, 40. Travis welcomed his two kids, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He is also a proud stepdad to stepdaughter Atiana, who was born to Shanna and her ex, Oscar De La Hoya. Kravis married in May of 2022 following their romantic engagement in October 2021.