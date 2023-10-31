Kourtney Kardashian’s Projected Due Date: When the Reality Star Is Expecting Her 4th Child

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian revealed in September that she underwent urgent fetal surgery to save the life of her unborn baby boy with Travis Barker, after the Blink-182 drummer returned stateside from his European tour with the band. While Kourtney has since returned home from the hospital and is seemingly doing well, the incident has left many wondering when her projected due date is. Plus, Travis just revealed that Blink-182 turned down some events so he could be there for the birth of their son. We’ve got answers below.

When did Kourtney reveal her pregnancy?

Kourtney, 44, revealed her pregnancy with her husband of one year in the sweetest way possible. As Travis was onstage during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16, Kourtney raised a sign reading “Travis, I’m pregnant” — an adorable nod to his 1999 music video for “All The Small Things.”

Was Kourtney trying to get pregnant?

Both Kourtney, already a mom of three with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, a dad of three with ex Shanna Moakler, have been candid about their IVF journey and their desire to have a child together. During a June episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney explained that she and Travis would be taking a break from IVF treatments and trying for a child naturally. “Now that we feel really healthy, we are going to try naturally and take a big break from IVF,” she said during the episode, which was shot near the end of 2021.

Travis also spoke out about the IVF efforts in a candid GQ interview in November of 2022. “Seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF [in-vitro fertilization], which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it,” he told the outlet. “That’s real. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know?”

Kourtney confessed she was super grateful she was undergoing the intense treatments with her husband. “I’m super grateful that Travis is doing this with me,” she said during the May 26 episode of The Kardashians. “I don’t think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together. We have to be on the same page.”

When is Kourtney Kardashian’s baby due?

It’s impossible to say for sure when Kourtney and Travis’ baby boy is due, but based on the fact that they announced their pregnancy in June, and many couples tend to announce their pregnancies at the 12 week/three month mark (after which chances of a pregnancy loss drop dramatically,) Kourtney is likely to give birth anytime from October to December. In fact, if the date of her announcement was at exactly 3 months, her projected due date would be at the very end of December.

The Lemme founder even teased fans with her projected due date by posting a throwback photo of herself and Travis at Coachella to her Instagram Stories. She added an arrow that pointed to her belly in the snapshot, which was taken in April.

Travis revealed that Kourtney’s due date is very soon, and it could end up being on a holiday that means a lot to the two of them: Halloween. He also seemingly revealed that their baby will be named Rocky 13 Barker. During a lengthy interview with H20 frontman Toby Morse on his One Life One Chance podcast, the drummer admitted that Blink turned down an anniversary show and a benefit for Hawaii, because “it’s the week Rocky’s due.” The podcast host asked when the baby’s due, and Travis revealed, “Halloween… It’s either Halloween or like the first week of November.”

What about complications?

ICYMI, Kourtney took to Instagram directly to break her silence on the baby’s urgent fetal surgery. On September 6, the reality star, 44, broke her silence on the situation in a lengthy Instagram post. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” the Poosh founder captioned the emotional post, along with a photo of her hand holding Travis’ in the hospital. “I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”