Kourtney Kardashian Throws Travis Barker A Surprise 47th Birthday Party At Vegan Restaurant

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, loves a good birthday bash, and that’s exactly what she threw for her hubby, Travis Barker, 47, on Nov. 16. The Kardashians star hosted a lavish surprise birthday party at Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan celebrity hotspot located in Los Angeles. In a video, shared by Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya via Instagram Stories, the Blink-182 drummer was seen blowing out birthday candles while holding his wife’s hand.

The stunning mom-of-three rocked a plunging black suit jacket and wore her raven-hued tresses in a chic updo. Travis opted for his staple leather jacket, a black t-shirt, and black pants for the celebratory evening. Kourt also took to her own Instagram Story to share some snapshots from the evening, which included a bundle of red roses, a close-up of the cake, and an ice cream sundae.

Many of the celebrity couple’s friends were in attendance at the party including musician Carl Dawson and H₂O singer Toby Morse. Others that took part in the surprise celebrations included Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, 16, who rocked an all-black ensemble to the event as well. Although many of the rocker’s friends posted video of the surprise party, his kids have yet to post content from the night on their main Instagram feed.

Travis’ birthday bash comes two days after Kourtney posted a loving photo of them to wish him a happy B-Day. “I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker you have changed my life forever,” the Lemme founder captioned the post. Her husband also took to the comments section to thank her for the tribute. “My soulmate, I love you forever,” he wrote.

The “it couple” got married in a lavish ceremony in Italy on May 22 after being engaged for seven months. Since their nuptials, the couple has been parading their newly wed glow all over social media, frequently posting about their love for one another. On Oct. 17, Kourtney posted a carousel of photos from their one year engagement anniversary, which they celebrated in Santa Barbara. Kravis share a large blended family which includes Kourt’s three kids: Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10. Travis is also a proud dad to two other kids aside from Atiana, which includes Landon, 19, and Alabama.