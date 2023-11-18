Mason Disick Makes Rare Appearance With Dad Scott Disick After Kourtney’s Birth

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Father-son bonding! Mason Disick stepped out with his dad, Scott Disick, during a rare outing on Friday, November 17, weeks after his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, gave birth to her and Travis Barker’s son, Rocky.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians kid, 13, and his dad, 40, grabbed dinner at trendy Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, per photos obtained by The Sun. Mason looked all grown up as he rocked longer hair and wore stylish baggy jeans, a graphic T-shirt, and Air Jordan sneakers. It appears Mason’s younger sister, Penelope Disick, was with them, but the photos are not clear. A child who looked like their youngest sibling, Reign Disick, also appeared to be in attendance.

Mason had a fun night with his dad after Kourtney, 44, welcomed baby No. 4, her first with Travis, 48, on November 1. Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 after nine years together, and she married the Blink-182 drummer in May 2022.

Despite Kourtney and Scott’s uncoupling, their three kids spend quite a bit of time with each of their parents. Prior to their dinner date, Scott shared a goofy moment with his kiddos via Instagram on November 1. Penelope, 11, could be seen laying in bed next to Mason, who was wearing a Halloween mask.

Mason has stayed mostly out of the spotlight in recent years, including not appearing on the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians. He was also not seen on camera at all during Kourtney and Travis’ wedding special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, despite reportedly attending the event.

Kourtney defended her son’s decision to live a more private life during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October 2022.

“He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media,” she explained at the time. “He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”