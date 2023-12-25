Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party Looks 2023: Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Sequin Gown & More

Merry Christmas from the KarJenners! The crew assembled for the family’s annual Christmas Eve party. Kim Kardashian threw the epic bash from her lavish mansion, and she went all out this year.

Kim’s sisters and mom got all dolled up for the holiday festivities. The KarJenner women shared behind-the-scenes looks of their party dresses and the extravagant decorations. Scroll down to see all of their party looks this year.

Kim Kardashian

Kim, 43, had a lot on her plate this Christmas, but she made all of it look effortless. The mom-of-four showed off her holiday party look in an Instagram Story video. Kim slayed in a fur-trimmed light blue gown for her Christmas party. In one video, Kim and Paris Hilton could be seen sledding in the fake snow that Kim had spread out around her estate for the party.

Kim was noticeably missing from Kylie’s KarJenner video, but she filled everyone in about her whereabouts in the comments. “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!! Haterssss,” Kim wrote.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was a golden goddess in an off-the-shoulder, gold sequin gown for the family Christmas Eve party. The dress fit the mom-of-two like a glove. The makeup mogul’s hair fell in loose waves all around her. Kylie rocked a pink lip and soft eye makeup. Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster matched her mom in an adorable gold dress.

Kylie posted a video featuring all of her sisters except Kim. The ladies showed off their Christmas Eve party outfits as they lip-synched Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t resist the family Christmas Eve party. It’s been almost 2 months since Kourtney, 44, gave birth to her fourth child, and she dazzled the family with her presence.

The mom-of-four looked stunning in a black bodysuit that she paired with black sheer tights. She wore a long fur coat over the top of her bodysuit and pulled her hair back into a super sleek ponytail.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian sizzled in a bejeweled nude gown with strappy, sequined straps falling down her arms. The 39-year-old’s voluminous blonde hair looked gorgeous for the party, and she topped off her look with a sexy nude lip. Khloé’s daughter True Thompson joined her mom at the party and looked precious in a black dress and white shawl.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner went for a simple but sexy look at the holiday party. The model, 28, stunned in a sleek black dress with white fur trim.

She added a bit of sparkle with gorgeous diamond earrings. The 818 Tequila founder had her hair pulled up into a messy updo.

Kris Jenner

The KarJenner matriarch looked radiant in her Christmas Eve party ensemble. Kris Jenner wowed in a gorgeous gown that featured a gold sequin top and a black skirt. The 68-year-old paired her stylish dress with long black gloves and a matching stole.

Kris posted several behind-the-scenes videos from the party, including snippets of Babyface and Tank’s performance. After years and years of throwing the annual Christmas Eve party, Kris is finally getting to enjoy the event as a guest.