Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Red Lipstick Will Help You Achieve the Perfect Holiday Glam

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

What screams “holiday makeup look” more than a red lip? It’s a fabulous statement to add to your makeup routine for the holidays and Kendall Jenner shared that one of her top beauty products is the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick. This lipstick isn’t like others — it lasts up to 16 hours and you’re able to get a pigmented and bold color in just one swipe. The applicator is constructed to be precise with placement and feels so soft on your lips. Also, no need to break the bank — since it’s under $11.

Shop the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick for $10.97 on Amazon today!

This lipstick is a powdery matte formula and will last all day, infused with hyaluronic acid to keep your lips feeling soft and hydrated, even though its matte. Many matte lipsticks leave your lips feeling cracked and dry, but this is the perfect combination. It’s transfer and smudge-free as well. “I think a classic red lip is really fun – with minimal make-up. The L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is so nice for that; they have a really beautiful red that I wore in a recent campaign that was just stunning,” Kendall shared with Harper’s Bazaar.

The shade Le Rouge Paris is a gorgeous shade of red that will add a pop of color to any outfit you choose. Whether you are dressing up for Christmas with a black dress and tights or keeping it casual with a sweater and jeans, it works for any occasion. If you’re looking for more of a neutral color, there are plenty of other shades to choose from as well like Breakfast in Bed, Tropical Vacay, and Lazy Sunday.